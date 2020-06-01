Rotary Clubs in Tucson area find variety of ways to help during pandemic

Rotary Clubs in Southern Arizona have helped a variety of organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rotary’s District 5500 is a challenge to local clubs in April by providing clubs $500 to help people in need during the pandemic. District 5500 in Southern Arizona has 50 clubs, from Yuma to Douglas and from Globe to Rio Rico.
Here’s how some of the clubs responded:
The Rotary Club of Oro Valley supported Impact of Southern Arizona and the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke Sunrise donated the money to the Tri-Community Food Bank.
The Rincon Club helped the Gospel Rescue Mission; the Pantano Club helped the Pio Decimo Community Center; SaddleBrook donated 7,000 pounds of fresh produce to neighbors; the Marana Club helped out Interfaith Community Services; and Marana Dove Mountain Club helped Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona.
The Vail and Tucson clubs made or purchased supplies such as face masks, latex gloves, sanitizer, wipes, toilet paper and protective gowns that were donated to virus hot spots or provided to families at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
The Kino Club provided lunches, dinners and treats to hospital staffs and firefighters in Tucson.
The Catalina and Tucson Sunrise clubs helped out the homeless and unaccompanied youths.
Tax deductible donations can be made to any Rotary Club to help in relief efforts.
Contact Kirk Reed at wkirkreed@gmail.com for more information.
