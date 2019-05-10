Filmmaker Katrina Parks will show segments from her documentary film series “Route 66 Women: The Untold Story of the Mother Road” at the Kirk-Bear Canyon Library.
The film offers a look at Arizona’s Route 66 legacy through the eyes and experiences of the women who built fulfilling lives on America’s most iconic highway, according to a news release from the library.
Parks will be joined by historian Heidi Osselaer, who will provide historical context and participate in the post-film discussion.
Parks’ first film “The Harvey Girls: Opportunity Bound” was broadcast on public television stations across the country. She has produced programs for A&E, Discovery Channel, Food Network, Fox, History, Lifetime, and the Travel Channel.
The free event is Thursday, May 16, at 6 p.m., at 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road.
It is made possible with support from Arizona Humanities, a nonprofit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities.