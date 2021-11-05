Route selected for proposed Sonoran Corridor highway link from I-19 to I-10

Under the proposal, the Sonoran Corridor will begin at I-19 between El Toro Road and Duval Mine Road, extend east until Alvernon Way and then go directly north to the airport. It will then extend farther east until hitting I-10 near Rita Road on Tucson’s southeast-side.

The route was one of many considered during a yearslong process designed to assess the viability of each design through public outreach and an evaluation of environmental factors.

Still, the project is far from being completed: it could be decades until the corridor is actually finished, and none of the next steps are funded.

“This is a fairly long-term process that we’re looking at and those funding sources have not yet been identified,” said Doug Nick, an ADOT spokesman. “We’ll continue to move along here, but people should understand this is a long-term outlook for this project.”

Another “robust” assessment needs to be done before any more progress can be made. It will be similar to the $3.6 million evaluation that was just finished, but is expected to be more expensive.