Rudy Giuliani says Tucson native running NYC schools 'belongs in Cuba'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani spent midday Wednesday taking shots at the city's current administration, including schools chancellor Richard Carranza, who is from Tucson.

Apparently referring to Mayor Bill de Blasio, Giuliani said "He has a chancellor that belongs in Cuba, running their school system. Maybe he should go back to Cuba, which is where he had his honeymoon."

The "he" references in Giuliani's comments were confusing, but Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife honeymooned in Cuba.

Carranza was born and raised in Tucson, the grandson of Mexican immigrants. He graduated from Pueblo High School as well as the University of Arizona. He led school districts in the Las Vegas area, San Francisco and Houston before being named chancellor of New York City public schools in 2018.

He has taken heavy criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 crisis, from the school closures in March to the attempt at a "blended" re-opening of schools this month.