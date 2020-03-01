Rural Metro fire station south of Tucson airport may close in May due to labor dispute

In an email sent to Latini, a GMR representative wrote: “Decisions such as this are difficult. However given the continuing escalation of our operating costs combined with stagnant subscription service renewals and the costs to continue to maintain the overall Tucson fire operation, it has become necessary to take this action.”

Latini said the threat to close is a push by the company to get employees to renegotiate their contracts. The association negotiated a contract with GMR in October with a new pay scale.

“They want us to take pay cuts in order to increase their bottom line,” he said.

Latini said between nine and 15 employees will lose their jobs if the station closes. But he said the most important effect a closure will have is on emergency response times in the area.

“This isn’t about layoffs,” he said. “It’s about the impact on the residents that live in that community and the lack of services that are going to be available to them.”

GMR and Rural Metro representatives declined to provide information about current response times in the area.

Station 81, which has been in service since 2001, houses nine firefighters, rotating three crews of three firefighters each shift.