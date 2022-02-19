Rwandan survives genocide, now helps other refugees settle in Tucson

"When it is happening, you just don't think about it. You just want to escape and be safe," said Hirwa. "You process everything later, and it is difficult. You get flashbacks and wonder why all this happened to you," he said. Hirwa said his Christian faith has helped him deal with the trauma. He finds refuge in his church Grace to the Nations.

In 2012, Hirwa and his family took a flight from Nairobi, Republic of Kenya to the John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York and then continued to Dallas to Tucson. They were greeted by refugee resettlement workers with Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest. The family began their journey to assimilate into the Tucson community.

Hirwa took classes to improve his English at Pima Community College and graduated with an associate of arts degree majoring in political science. He transferred to the University of Arizona and received a bachelor's degree in human services from the College of Applied Science & Technology last year. One sister is a nurse and the other is a case manager with International Rescue Committee. A brother works for a retail outlet, another brother served four years in the Army and was recently discharged, and the youngest brother, who is autistic, attends a special needs school. Hirwa's mother stays home and cares for her youngest son.

Through all the challenges in his new adopted country, said Hirwa, the most difficult is mastering English. "For those who arrive and do not speak English, many are thinking how will they find jobs and survive. This is very challenging, but they figure out what they need to do and learn to navigate through life," said Hirwa, who will help and guide Tucson's new arrivals.

Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or on Twitter: @cduartestar

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.