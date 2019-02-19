Sabino Creek, which is dry some months of the year and flowing lazily at other times, is gushing bank to bank this week and practically roaring as it surges over Sabino Dam.
The rain and snowmelt feeding the creek have also brought winter wildflowers — including a few gold poppies, purple lupines and brittlebush — to areas near the creek in Sabino Canyon northeast of Tucson.
Walkers get views of the creek from parts of the main road in the canyon, but it's vitally important to avoid crossing bridges along the road if water is flowing over them. The depth and force of the flow can be deceptive.
The short Bluff Trail, with a signed trailhead about three-quarters of a mile up the canyon road, runs along a bluff above the creek. Connecting paths lead to views of Sabino Dam.
"Sabino Creek is a stream of exquisite beauty during different times of the year," said Heidi Schewel, spokeswoman for the Coronado National Forest. "From a gently meandering stream to raging floodwaters, it’s beauty and power should be enjoyed with consideration of both the current environmental conditions and personal safety.
"While sitting beside the slow-moving, gurgling stream during times of low flow may be an enchanting experience, when water levels rise the creek is best viewed from a distance," Schewel said. "Floodwaters or approaching floodwaters can be life-threatening."
She said creeks and low-lying areas should be avoided during stormy weather.
"It doesn’t need to be raining in a specific location for a flood to occur," Schewel said. "A dry area may become submerged without warning and in a matter of minutes.
"Recreationists should check weather forecasts and prepare for the conditions they expect to enter, all with personal safety as the primary goal of the outing," she said.