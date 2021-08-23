 Skip to main content
Safe Kids Pima County hosts car seat giveaway

Safe Kids Pima County is partnering with Tucson Medical Center, Tucson Police Department, and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to host a car seat giveaway event for parents and caregivers to help ensure children are riding as safe as possible.

This event will be held on September 11, 2021. Four times are available at the Tucson Police Department at 1310 W. Miracle Mile.

In order to receive a car seat, parents must register and attend a free one-hour class. Register at tmcaz.com/events/car-seat-giveaway-event. Only one car seat per registrant and children will not be permitted to the class.

Vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death and injury for American children and correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent. Unfortunately, almost 60 percent of car seats are not used or installed correctly.

