Safety of Pima County bridge in question after delivery truck crash

Motorists are being advised to steer clear of the intersection of West Silverbell and North Cocio roads for the next several hours as state officials test the safety of a bridge hit by a delivery vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The Cocio Bridge in the Avra Valley area is being inspected by the Arizona Department of Transportation, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release shortly before 4 p.m. April 30.

No injuries were reported in the single-vehicle crash, the department said.

The bridge is located on the far northwest side.