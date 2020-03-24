Saguaro National Park closes restrooms, asks people to 'pack-in and pack-out' when visiting

Saguaro National Park restrooms and comfort stations will be closed starting Tuesday.

The park is implementing the changes based on the latest guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and state authorities, National Park Service officials said in a news release.

Visitor centers remain closed and fee collection has been temporarily suspended until further notice. Public programming is also cancelled until further notice.

"Visitors should come prepared to experience the park without expectation of toilets, hand washing or hand sanitation to be available," officials said.

Outdoor spaces, like trails and campsites, will remain open, but parks officials are asking people to continue practice social distancing while outdoors, as crowding at the park was a concern over the weekend. They are also reminding people to stay home if they feel sick.

"The NPS urges visitors to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy," officials said.

National Park Service parks and programs are also sharing virtual content on their websites and social media, including wildlife webcams, virtual tours, Junior Ranger programs, citizen science videos and coloring pages. Updates about National Park Service operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

