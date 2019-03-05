Staff at Saguaro National Park are asking for the public's help in finding the dog that bit a 6-year-old boy on the hand on Sunday, so the boy can avoid rabies treatment.
The dog or its owners need to be found within 10 days so medical staff at Tucson Medical Center can review its vaccination records. If the dog is not found within 10 days, the boy will need to undergo preventive treatment for rabies, according to a news release from Saguaro National Park.
The boy was walking with his family when they encountered two people with a dark, brindled, shepherd-type dog along the Douglas Spring Trail around 4 p.m. on March 3, according to the release.
If anyone has information that could lead to finding the dog or its owners, park rangers can be reached at 520-733-5129.