Saguaros slashed at national park west of Tucson

“You don't have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know,” park service officials said in the statement. “Even a small detail may help rangers identify those responsible and find justice for the saguaros.”

As McGinnis put it: “All plants, animals, and resources in the national park are protected. Damage to saguaro cacti is especially disheartening because they are the reason for the park’s establishment.”

The split 91,716-acre preserve bracketing Tucson saw over 1 million visitors last year, but vandalism like this is rare, according to park spokeswoman Andy Fisher.

"It's an unusual thing for the cacti to be damaged," Fisher said. "We are blessed by the fact that the Tucson community really cares about its saguaros."

The last major incident involving the park's namesake cactus came in 2016, when vandals damaged nine saguaros and several prickly pear and cholla cactuses along the Gould Mine Trail in the park’s Tucson Mountain District. Fisher said no arrests were ever made in that case.

In 2013, a teenager was arrested on a felony count of vandalism for spray-painting 11 cacti and 30 other objects, such as rocks, posts and signs in the park’s east-side Rincon Mountain District.