A five-year-old Sahuarita boy who inspired an early community Christmas celebration last month lost his battle to cancer early Sunday morning.
Marcus Cook, who also was called Junior, loved trains, Paw Patrol and the color blue.
Marcus was diagnosed with anaplastic ependymoma, a type of cancer that had invaded his brain and spine in August 2017.
After receiving surgery and radiation, the cancer was thought to be gone until a scan in July 2018 showed four tumors had grown in his brain and spine.
Marcus was put on home hospice care early last month after doctors determined that there was nothing else they could do.
The family didn’t know whether Marcus would make it to his birthday, Dec. 15, or Christmas. So his aunt, Kristi Kosiorowski, and family friend, Blair Mathias, rallied the community last month to bring Marcus a little holiday cheer.
On Nov. 15 some 200 neighbors and friends gathered in front of the family’s Sahuarita home. They decorated, brought gift and sang Christmas carols as Marcus, too ill to participate, watched from the living room window.
Afterward, community members continued to send cards and gifts to Marcus. Some decorated their houses with blue lights, his favorite color.
Marcus and his family also were given a Make a Wish trip that included visits to Disneyland and Universal Studios in California.
The family kept people updated on a Facebook page, Juniors Journey.
A photo of the boy on his birthday was posted there. He was covered in colorful blankets as he rested. The caption read, “Junior is declining but still fighting!”
During his last few days Marcus was having seizures and woke only a few hours a day, Kosiorowski said.
Sunday a post on the Facebook page announced his passing.
“Junior the love of our life, has passed away this morning. He lost his fight to brain cancer. Please pray for our family, as we are so heart broken.”