Sahuarita schools will be closed Tuesday after shooting threats were made to four of its schools Monday.
Additional officers were assigned to Sahuarita High School, Walden Grove High School and Anza Trail School, which is Kindergarten through eighth grade on Monday after a shooting threat was made to the three schools, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.
Detectives are investigating the threat made "via an unknown direct source through social media," police said.
Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, a fourth threat was made to Sahuarita Middle School, prompting the Sahuarita Unified School District to issue a letter to families informing them classes would be cancelled Tuesday "in an abundance of caution."
The Sahuarita district said all SUSD schools, including the Early Childhood Center and L.I.N.K. would be closed. High school after school activities would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, the letter said.
Also on Monday, Tucson police officers investigated a possible threat against Pueblo High School after a parent alerted them of a Snapchat post containing a threat.
Officers patrolled the area and additional school safety personnel were on campus as a precaution, according to an email sent to parents.
Pueblo High School began normal operations Monday morning.