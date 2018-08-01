In case you missed last night's episode of America's Got Talent, Sahuarita's PAC Dance Team advanced again and is making it to the next round of the show.
The dance team from Walden Grove High School auditioned for the show back in March. They made their America's Got Talent debut in early July and made another appearance in last night's Judge Cuts episode.
This time, the dance theme was Alice in Wonderland. In the team's first audition, they performed their Wizard of Oz-themed dance, which gained tons of internet attention last year and currently has close to 3 million views on YouTube.
The team's performance divided the famous judges last night, with Howie Mandel being the biggest critic. Needless to say, he got some boo's from the crowd.
Despite the critiques, the team made it through to the next round — the live shows.
There's currently no word on when they'll make another appearance on the show, but keep your eyes peeled. The show airs Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on NBC.
To watch the full episode from last night, click here. The PAC Dance Team makes an appearance around 0:12:00 and again around 1:19:00.