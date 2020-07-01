Sahuarita police: Green Valley man dies in motorcycle crash after medical issue

A Green Valley man died Tuesday after losing control of his motorcycle near Sahuarita, officials said.

Alfred Eaton, 70, was riding his motorcycle southbound on South Nogales Highway when he suffered a medical issue and lost control of the motorcycle at the intersection of East Sahuarita Road, the Sahuarita Police Department said in a news release.

Sahuarita police responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 1 p.m., police said.

Speed or alcohol were not factors in the crash and Eaton was wearing a helmet, police said.

