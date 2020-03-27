Sahuarita police: Man kills 10-year-old son, then himself

A Tucson man going through a divorce shot his 10-year-old son to death before turning the gun on himself in what Sahuarita police described as a murder-suicide.
Steven Hatch, 49, killed his son Caleb Hatch on Thursday morning at a home in Rancho Sahuarita, the Sahuarita Police Department said in a news release Friday. The investigation is ongoing and police have not released any further details in the case.
Police responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of gunfire in the 800 block of West Vuelta Granadina and found the two bodies inside.
Steven Hatch was active on Facebook and often proclaimed his love for the boy on a page packed with photos of the father and son at sporting events, birthday parties, restaurant visits and zoo trips. The posting indicated Caleb celebrated his 10th birthday earlier in March.
While police said the father lived in Tucson, court records for traffic offenses show he resided in Sahuarita in 2019.
Steven Hatch’s Facebook page shows he recently had a falling out with the boy’s mother.
“Today starts the first day of a new chapter. Being a single parent is not always the best for kids but hopefully they understand and not pick sides,” he wrote in a Feb. 7 post under a smiling photo of him and the boy inside a burger chain restaurant.
“I love my kids dearly, both adult and minor,” wrote Steven Hatch, who also had grown children.
“Now it’s time for me to focus on being there for my little man Caleb. So tonight we celebrate by eating burgers, fries and milk shakes at 5 Guys!!!”
Caleb was involved in youth soccer and golfing competitions, the social media site showed. One post shows the boy holding up a trophy with his young soccer teammates.
The Facebook page also contains photos from previous years of a woman identified as Michelle Hatch and described as Caleb’s mother. The Star was not immediately able to reach the woman or her family.
Online court records indicated that Michelle and Steven Hatch were in the middle of divorce proceedings. Assessor records show the home is owned by Michelle Hatch.
Steven Hatch attended St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Tucson. Church officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
The day before the killing, on Wednesday, March 25, his page says he visited a Chinese restaurant in Tucson and also went to Starr Pass, where he was known to golf. His last post was just before 10 p.m. Wednesday where he told his adult daughter he loved her and posted a picture of the two dancing at her wedding.
Sahuarita police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Sahuarita police tip line at 445-7847.
