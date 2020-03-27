Sahuarita police: Man kills 10-year-old son, then himself

“I love my kids dearly, both adult and minor,” wrote Steven Hatch, who also had grown children.

“Now it’s time for me to focus on being there for my little man Caleb. So tonight we celebrate by eating burgers, fries and milk shakes at 5 Guys!!!”

Caleb was involved in youth soccer and golfing competitions, the social media site showed. One post shows the boy holding up a trophy with his young soccer teammates.

The Facebook page also contains photos from previous years of a woman identified as Michelle Hatch and described as Caleb’s mother. The Star was not immediately able to reach the woman or her family.

Online court records indicated that Michelle and Steven Hatch were in the middle of divorce proceedings. Assessor records show the home is owned by Michelle Hatch.

Steven Hatch attended St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Tucson. Church officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The day before the killing, on Wednesday, March 25, his page says he visited a Chinese restaurant in Tucson and also went to Starr Pass, where he was known to golf. His last post was just before 10 p.m. Wednesday where he told his adult daughter he loved her and posted a picture of the two dancing at her wedding.

Sahuarita police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Sahuarita police tip line at 445-7847.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @StarHigherEd

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.