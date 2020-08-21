 Skip to main content
Sahuarita seeks volunteers to help count its trees

  • Updated
Town of Sahuarita

Sahuarita wants to know how many and what kinds of trees are growing in the town. Competing the inventory will help the town know about the health of the existing trees and develop a management plan.

So the town's Parks and Recreation Department is asking for volunteers can assist with the tree inventory. Children as young as age 13 may volunteer but those age 13 or 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Volunteers must attend a hands-on training from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 29. Inventory dates are Sept. 12, 19 and 26 and volunteers can choose one or more dates.

Register to volunteer by going online to sahuaritaaz.gov/parksandrec

The tree inventory is made possible by a Community Challenge Grant from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

