Salpointe High moves to online classes until after Easter

Salpointe High moves to online classes until after Easter

  • Updated

Salpointe Catholic high school Lancers basketball team lineup during the national anthem prior to Salpointe Catholic's 70-60 win over the Tucson High school Badgers in Tucson Unified School District's 17th Annual MLK Basketball Classic at McKale Center on January 20, 2020. Since 2004, the MLK Basketball Classic host high school basketball teams from within in TUSD at McKale Center for a basketball tournament on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Games were scheduled from 11a.m. until 8p.m. and 14 teams competed this year.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Salpointe Catholic High School has suspended on-campus classes and extracurricular activities over coronavirus concerns.

There will be no classes this week. Mandatory online classes will begin Monday, March 23 and run through April 10, when Easter break begins, the school said in a notice to parent and students Sunday.

Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: UA moves classes online rest of semester, Arizona now at 13 cases

"After consulting with many health officials, we feel this difficult decision is in the best interest and well being of our students, families, faculty and staff," the school said in a written statement.

The school said it hopes to resume traditional classes April 20, following Easter break.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News