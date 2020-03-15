Salpointe High moves to online classes until after Easter

Salpointe Catholic high school Lancers basketball team lineup during the national anthem prior to Salpointe Catholic's 70-60 win over the Tucson High school Badgers in Tucson Unified School District's 17th Annual MLK Basketball Classic at McKale Center on January 20, 2020. Since 2004, the MLK Basketball Classic host high school basketball teams from within in TUSD at McKale Center for a basketball tournament on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Games were scheduled from 11a.m. until 8p.m. and 14 teams competed this year.