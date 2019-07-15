The Salvation Army is partnering with Fry’s Food Stores for the annual Back To School Backpack SOS, or Support Our Students.
The Salvation Army will have donation drop-off areas inside 12 Fry’s Food Stores across Tucson for needed school supplies and backpacks.
Now through July 28, Salvation Army officers, staff and volunteers will help children get ready for the new school year with the help of the community’s donations.
Children in lower income families are given backpacks filled with supplies to ensure they can succeed in the upcoming school year.
Items in need are:
- Binders, pencils, paper, colored pencils, glue, crayons, pencil pouches, backpacks and other necessary school-related materials.
“The Tucson community plays such a huge role in providing children these types of services. Last year, we were able to provide 125 children with the main essentials to succeed,” said Ellen Oh, the Salvation Army Tucson area coordinator. “We need the Tucson community’s help again to prepare these kids for the upcoming school year.”
For a list of the Fry’s locations participating in the school supply drive and more information, please visit salvationarmytucson.org/back-to-school-drive.