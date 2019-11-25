The Salvation Army and Gospel Rescue Mission are holding their annual Thanksgiving meals this week in Tucson.
On Thursday, the Salvation Army is serving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road. The event is free and open to the community.
More than 200 local volunteers are helping to prepare and cook the traditional meal including turkeys, hams and holiday sides.
While our guests enjoy their meal, they will be entertained by the singing and dancing group, Kids Unlimited.
Donations are still being accepted at the Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave. Food donations that are needed: Turkeys, canned green beans, instant box potatoes, butter, already cooked assorted pies, yams, eggs, cranberry sauce, turkey stuffing, loafs of bread, brown gravy, milk.
Gospel Rescue Mission
On Wednesday, Nov. 27, the Gospel Rescue Mission is holding its annual 31st annual Thanksgiving Banquet but it will be at a new location.
The banquet has moved from its traditional location, which was 338 W. 28th St., to a new venue at H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.
The meal will be served indoors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
The nonprofit served 2,458 meals last Thanksgiving.
The center, opened earlier this year, offers a variety of services for those experiencing homelessness, including 300 shelter beds, 1,000 hot meals daily, work-force development, medical and dental services, a men’s rehabilitation center and more.
The mission is still seeking donations of frozen turkeys, and cans of vegetables, fruit and cranberry sauce. What isn’t used Wednesday will be used for the Christmas banquet in December.
Donations can be dropped off at the Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, or at the Women’s Recovery Center, 707 W. Miracle Mile.