The Salvation Army in Tucson is still seeking donations of bottled water and other heat-relief supplies to help the homeless as part of its Operation Chill Out.
So far this summer, the Salvation Army has distributed more than 11,000 bottles of water to the homeless. The agency distributes the supplies any time the high temperature in Tucson reaches 102 degrees or above. The program will be in place until Aug. 31.
On such days, the Salvation Army distributes the heat-relief items to the homeless at De Anza Park, East Speedway and North Stone Avenue, and Santa Rita Park, East 22nd Street and South Fourth Avenue.
There is a crucial need for donations of unopened bottled water, sunscreen, sun glasses, lip balm, hats, umbrellas and light-colored clothing.
Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave., and at any Naughton’s Plumbing location. You can also make a monetary donation at salvationarmytucson.org/operation-chill-out or by calling the Hospitality House at 795-9671.