The Salvation Army is hosting its annual Christmas Day community meal at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
The event is open to the public; meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Day.
This is the Salvation Army’s 29th annual Christmas community meal.
More than 200 volunteers are helping prepare and cook the traditional Christmas meal including turkeys, hams and side dishes.
In addition to the meal, entertainment will be provided by the singing and dancing group Kids Unlimited.
Sun Tran will provide free shuttle service to the Salvation Army meal at the TCC from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will circulate between these locations and the convention center:
- South Tucson City Hall, 1601 S. Sixth Ave.
- Ronstadt Transit Center, 215 E. Congress St. (on North Sixth Avenue, north of Congress).