The Salvation Army is hosting its 28th annual free Christmas meal for the community on Dec. 25 at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
The event is open to everyone and meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The agency is in need of turkeys to be able to feed the thousands of people expected to show up for the Christmas meal. The Salvation Army is also planning on distributing 1,500 turkeys to needy families for the holidays.
Donations are being accepted at the agency's Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave. Food donations that are needed are turkeys, canned green beans, instant box potatoes, butter, already cooked assorted pies, yams, eggs, cranberry sauce, turkey stuffing, loafs of bread, brown gravy, cartons of milk, and gallons of milk.
“This meal is for the people of Tucson. We are so grateful for the support we received throughout the year,” said Ellen Oh, Tucson area coordinator for the Salvation Army. “This meal is not just for the homeless, but for families and those alone on this day.”
More than 200 volunteers are helping to prepare and cook the Christmas meal. In addition to food, there will be entertainment by Kids Unlimited.
For more information about the event call 795-9671 or visit www.salvationarmytucson.org/christmas-community-meal