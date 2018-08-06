The Salvation Army of Tucson is signing up children for its after-school program.
Children in first- through eighth-grades are eligible to take part in the program.
To register a child or sponsor a child, visit www.salvationarmytucson.org/after-school-programs
Parents or guardians can fill out the application and return it in person to the Salvation Army corps community center where you want the child to attend.
For a monthly fee of $50 per child, kids will participate in fun, educational activities, supervised by trained staff. The program will run from Aug. 13 through May 23, 2019. Program hours will vary by location but will commence at 2:30 p.m., after most schools have released for the day.
Check the website for more information about the program.
The website lists two Salvation Army locations available for the program: 1001 N. Richey Blvd. and 218 E. Prince Road.