Salvation Army will be serving Christmas dinner at TCC

The Salvation Army will have its annual community Christmas meal Sunday at the Tucson Convention Center.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star 2017

The Salvation Army Tucson will be serving its community dinner at the Tucson Convention Center on Christmas day.

The Tucson Convention Center, located at 260 S. Church Ave., will open its door at 10 a.m. for worship service and will serve dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is open to anyone and no advance signup or registration is required.

The Salvation Army said in a news release that they expect to feed about 1,000 people.

Last year, The Salvation Army aided nearly 40,000 Tucson area people by providing food for the hungry, shelter and clothing for the homeless, rent and utilities assistance, disaster and heat relief, senior activity and outreach, adult rehabilitation, opportunities for underprivileged children, holiday assistance and emotional and spiritual support, the news release said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

