Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving dinner switches to drive-through

In 2020, Salvation Army volunteers don’t need to help with cooking to facilitate feasting on Thanksgiving Day.

Michael Miller is one of the small army of volunteers dedicated to making the annual Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Dinner a reality for those in need, and they will continue to do so in spite of COVID-19.

“We have had so many compassionate and passionate conversations with volunteers and officers and staff within the Salvation Army trying to figure out how to keep people safe and still have them feel the dignity, respect and kindness they feel when they are served at a table. With the tension and concern about caring for the safety of the larger Tucson community and those at health risk, we didn’t feel we had a strong enough solution for a sit-down meal,” said Miller, a designer for Goebel Design Group and member of the board of directors for the Salvation Army.

Miller, who has helped with both Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for the past decade, credited the Pima County Health Department and the city of Tucson for providing collaboration, advice and assistance in making the decision to change the dinner to a drive-thru giveaway.

“It would be so great if magically, for one day, we could say there are no health issues, but sadly, that is not the case this year,” Davidson said.