 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving dinner switches to drive-through
top story

Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving dinner switches to drive-through

Kitchen volunteers passed food out to servers who were providing tableside service during the 2017 Salvation Army Thanksgiving Day meal in Tucson. This year, the dinner has been changed to a drive-thru event.

The event, which in the past has served at about 800 people with a Thanksgiving meal, will offer free take-out turkey dinners to those in need during a low-touch, drive-thru event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Rd.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star 2017

In 2020, Salvation Army volunteers don’t need to help with cooking to facilitate feasting on Thanksgiving Day.

Michael Miller is one of the small army of volunteers dedicated to making the annual Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Dinner a reality for those in need, and they will continue to do so in spite of COVID-19.

“We have had so many compassionate and passionate conversations with volunteers and officers and staff within the Salvation Army trying to figure out how to keep people safe and still have them feel the dignity, respect and kindness they feel when they are served at a table. With the tension and concern about caring for the safety of the larger Tucson community and those at health risk, we didn’t feel we had a strong enough solution for a sit-down meal,” said Miller, a designer for Goebel Design Group and member of the board of directors for the Salvation Army.

Miller, who has helped with both Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for the past decade, credited the Pima County Health Department and the city of Tucson for providing collaboration, advice and assistance in making the decision to change the dinner to a drive-thru giveaway.

“It would be so great if magically, for one day, we could say there are no health issues, but sadly, that is not the case this year,” Davidson said.

Ultimately, he said the decision was all about risk management.

“We are trying to care for people as much as possible. We thought, let’s learn from Thanksgiving and make sure people are fed safely and gather information to see if we will be able to safely come together at the Tucson Convention Center for Christmas,” Miller said.

Miller said the plan will be a big change not only for those who traditionally attend the community dinner, but for those who prepare and serve it, including him and his husband, Chad Goebel.

“There is nothing like preparing a physical ton of mashed potatoes to make a mark on the holidays. A classic Thanksgiving dinner for eight seems insurmountable, so to get together with others and accomplish something daunting like cooking for hundreds brings humanity and community to another level. It is an honor to be a part of that,” Miller said.

He emphasized that volunteers plan to bring that same level of enthusiasm to the drive-thru meal distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road.

The plan is to provide takeout boxes containing traditional turkey dinners in a low-touch environment; pandemic guidelines for wearing masks and practicing social distancing will be followed.

Although 800 dinners were served last year, it is difficult to project how many people will utilize the drive-thru, said Bill Davidson, public-relations manager for the Salvation Army.

“We are expecting to serve at least 350 dinners, but it is hard to know, since many people are still isolating at home. Since the pandemic has started, need for our services has increased tremendously. People are asking for help with housing, utilities, food and clothing in much greater numbers,” Davidson said.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

How to help

Support the Salvation Army for Thanksgiving & Christmas

What: Thanksgiving dinner drive-through event

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thanksgiving Day

Where: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road.

Free take-out Thanksgiving dinners will be provided to those in need. Volunteers are needed to assist with the drive-through Thanksgiving dinner event and can sign up at www.salvationarmytucson.org/volunteer. Donations of 75 frozen turkeys, instant potatoes, canned green beans, yams, cranberry sauce, eggs, brown gravy, milk and ready-to-serve pies are needed and can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave. You can also make an online donation at www.salvationarmytucson.org/thanksgiving-2020 or www.salvationarmytucson.org or call 795-9671.

What: Salvation Army Adopt-A-Family

When: Ongoing through Christmas

Sponsors are needed to adopt 400 local families in need for the holidays. A sponsor commits to providing a $50 gift for each child in a family as well as a $50 grocery card to provide a holiday meal; additional gifts and delivery of items are optional. To register online, visit www.salvationarmytucson.org/tucson-adopt-a-family or call 795-9671.

What: Be a Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell-Ringer

When: Beginning Friday, Nov. 20, and continuing through Christmas Eve

Volunteers are needed to ring bells at local retail stores. For more information, visit the Salvation Army bell-ringer volunteer page at www.salvationarmytucson.org/copy-of-be-a-bell-ringer.

What: Fill Salvation Army Toy Bins

When: Beginning today and continuing through Dec. 23

Where: All Walmart locations, Tucson Mall, Foothills Mall and La Encantada

Due to the pandemic, there will be no Salvation Army Stuff-the-Bus this year; however, the Salvation Army is hoping to collect at least 20,000 new, unwrapped toys, board games and bikes in bins at local retail stores and malls for about 4,000 children ages 12 and under.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Wildcast, Episode 299: Potential landing spots for Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green in NBA draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News