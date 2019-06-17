One month ago, Sam Nagy was the leading Republican candidate in the race to replace Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild.
Nagy dropped out of the race when he fell short on submitting the required number of signatures to qualify for the ballot, which has led to the first time in over 20 years that there wasn't a Republican candidate in an uncontested race to be Tucson's next mayor.
However, Nagy has re-entered the political fray, this time as a write-in Republican candidate for the Ward 1 seat being vacated by Democrat Regina Romero, who is running for mayor.
A peer support specialist for Community Partnership of Southern Arizona, Nagy will need 84 votes in August's all-mail primary from Republicans living in Ward 1 to appear on the November ballot.
If he qualifies, Nagy would face the winner of the four-way Democratic primary to replace Romero in the westside ward.
Democrats running for the Ward 1 seat include Miguel Ortega, a business and media consultant; Sami Hamed, a former staffer for U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva; Rob Elias, a banker; and Lane Santa Cruz, an adjunct instructor at the University of Arizona who worked for Romero in her ward office.