Santa in a snow globe connects with Tucson kids

Five-year old Antonio Moreno reaches out to Santa Claus in a protective snow-globe bubble during the Tucson Parks and Recreation's drive-thru Cookies With Santa at Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center on December 16, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Santa Claus safely connected with kids during during a drive-thru "Cookies with Santa" at Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center in Tucson.
Santa was in a snow globe greeting children and families. During the slow times, a few kids got a chance to get close to Santa. All children received a goody bag with crafts and treats.
The last two opportunities to see St. Nick and pick up a goodie bag of crafts and treats is Dec. 21 at Morris Udall Center and the Dec. 22 at Quincie Douglas Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Only 150 bags are available at each event, which is first-come, first-served.
Santa, left, and Tucson Parks and Recreation's aquatics director Michael Whetton get down to Run DMC's Christmas In Hollis during the downtime between vehicles at Parks and Recreation drive-thru "Cookies With Santa" at Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center on December 16, 2020.
Christmas lights 2020
A traditional Christmas dragon, with a Santa, decorate a yard at 7485 W. Victory Ct., Marana, Ariz., December 15, 2020. The home is synced to music with several others along the block
The Christmas tree is in full lighted glory in Jacome Plaza outside the Joel D. Valdez Library, downtown Tucson, Ariz., December 1, 2020.
Christian Skydell's yard at 7611 W. Running Bear Dr., is stuffed full of holiday spirit, one of numerous examples of Christmas lights in the northwest neighborhood, Marana, Ariz., December 15, 2020. Skydell's display runs 50 inflatables and 35,000 lights through 64 computer controlled channels to sync the show with seasonal songs.
Christian Skydell's yard at 7611 W. Running Bear Dr., is home to 50 inflatable decorations, including giant Frosty, Grinch and St. Nick, part of several extravagant Christmas light displays in the northwest neighborhood, Marana, Ariz., December 15, 2020.
Sunsets behind the Christmas in the roundabout outside the Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W Civic Center Dr., Marana Ariz., December 15, 2020. The Christmas tree is one of many decorated trees at the complex synced to music for the Christmas Tree Light Show playing nightly, on the hour, through December 31.
A family takes in the sights of the displays at 7514 and 7504 W. Victory Ct., Marana, Ariz., December 15, 2020. The two houses are among the several in the block synced with the same music.
A well lit yard at 7504 W. Victory Ct., one of several in the block with their Christmas light show synced to one music source, Marana, Ariz., December 15, 2020.
Santa prepares for takeoff in his sleigh in a video projection on a window at 7514 W. Victory Ct., Marana, Ariz., December 15, 2020.
A few of the homes in the 7500 block of W. Victory Ct., synced to one music source for their Christmas light show, Marana, Ariz., December 15, 2020.
Christmas lights at homes in Tucson, 2020
Passersby stop for a good look at the 63,000 lights and 150 handmade pieces decorating the yard of Dan Moussette's yard at 3073 W. Wildwood Dr., Tucson, Ariz., December 3, 2020.
An arch of Christmas lights along the entrance walk to home in 8900 block of East Baker Street, Tucson, Ariz., December 8, 2020.
Kasandra Velarde, left, and Javier Suarez take in the sights of the massive Christmas lights display at the home of Frank Morales, 5056 N. Devotion Drive, Tucson, Ariz., December 9, 2020. Morales has been putting up his musically cued, 200,000 lights display for five years.
The home at 8932 E. Baker St. with a blue motif for their Christmas lights, Tucson, Ariz., December 8, 2020.
The entire front yard covered in Christmas lights at 11505 E. Calle Javelina draws some drive-by traffic, Tucson, Ariz., December 8, 2020.
The home at 8832 E. Holmes, decorated with Christmas lights, Tucson, Ariz., December 8, 2020.
Several homes in the 8900 block of East Baker Street are in full Christmas light mode, Tucson, Ariz., December 8, 2020.
The entire front yard covered in Christmas lights at 11505 E. Calle Javelina includes a few saguaros, Tucson, Ariz., December 8, 2020.
A yard at Plantation Street and Tammeron Court is dedicated to Star Wars characters, Tucson, Ariz., December 3, 2020.
The front yard of the home at 8911 E. Baker St. decorated with Christmas lights, Tucson, Ariz., December 8, 2020.
Most of the homes in the cul de sac at Patterson Drive and East Third Street get into the Christmas light spirit, Tucson, Ariz., December 8, 2020.
Dan Moussette's yard at 3073 W. Wildwood Dr., has been a staple of Christmas lighting fans for 32 years, Tucson, Ariz., December 3, 2020. Moussette's light show sports 63,000 lights and 250 handmade wood, plastic and steel decorations. "You won't find any store bought", he said.
A saguaro in a Santa outfit is part of the extravagant decorations in Dan Moussettes yard at 3073 W. Wildwood Dr., Tucson, Ariz., December 3, 2020.
Representations of the comic book superhero team The Avengers adorn a yard near Plantation Street and Plantation Court, one of several homes sporting Disney themed Christmas decorations in the neighborhood, Tucson, Ariz., December 3, 2020.
The Tammeron neighborhood has several homes throughout decorated with Disney or Disney related characters, including this home near Plantation Street and Tqmmeron Court, Tucson, Ariz., December 3, 2020.
The entire front yard and most of the house at a 8922 E. Baker St. are covered Christmas lights, Tucson, Ariz., December 8, 2020.
The home at 8921 E. Baker St. combines a well covered tree and luminaria along the walks as their contribution to area Christmas lights, Tucson, Ariz., December 8, 2020.
The home at 89711 E. Colette includes three levels of Christmas lights and decorations, Tucson, Ariz., December 8, 2020.
A home at 3742 E. Patterson Dr., goes all in with their Christmas lights, Tucson, Ariz., December 8, 2020.
Bears in sleighs and a palm tree at 9125 E. 9th, part of the home's Christmas lights, Tucson, Ariz., December 8, 2020.
Frank Morales has a seasonal warning sign for the traffic cruising by the huge Christmas lights display on his home at 5056 N. Devotion Drive, Tucson, Ariz., December 9, 2020. Morales has been putting up his musically cued, 200,000 light display for five years.
A representation of a large tree in Christmas lights and surrounding luminaria shine at 33865 E. River Rd, Tucson, Ariz., December 9, 2020.
The ever chaining Christmas lights at Tony Landers home at 5341 E. 32nd St. are synced with music, Tucson, Ariz., December 9, 2020.
A small crowd gathers to get photos and video of the Christmas lights display at the home of Frank Morales, 5056 N. Devotion Drive, Tucson, Ariz., December 9, 2020. Morales has been putting up his musically cued, 200,000 lights display for five years.
Four television sets add some video to the 200,000-plus light and music Christmas light display at the home of Frank Morales, 5056 N. Devotion Drive, Tucson, Ariz., December 9, 2020.
Sightseers stand outside the ever changing display of 200,000-plus Christmas lights at the home of Frank Morales, 5056 N. Devotion Drive, Tucson, Ariz., December 9, 2020.
