Santa in a snow globe connects with Tucson kids

Five-year old Antonio Moreno reaches out to Santa Claus in a protective snow-globe bubble during the Tucson Parks and Recreation's drive-thru Cookies With Santa at Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center on December 16, 2020. 

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Santa Claus safely connected with kids during during a drive-thru "Cookies with Santa" at Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center in Tucson. 

Santa was in a snow globe greeting children and families. During the slow times, a few kids got a chance to get close to Santa. All children received a goody bag with crafts and treats.

The last two opportunities to see St. Nick and pick up a goodie bag of crafts and treats is Dec. 21 at Morris Udall Center and the Dec. 22 at Quincie Douglas Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 

Only 150 bags are available at each event, which is first-come, first-served.

Santa, left, and Tucson Parks and Recreation's aquatics director Michael Whetton get down to Run DMC's Christmas In Hollis during the downtime between vehicles at Parks and Recreation drive-thru "Cookies With Santa" at Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center on December 16, 2020. 

