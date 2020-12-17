Santa in a snow globe connects with Tucson kids

Santa Claus safely connected with kids during during a drive-thru "Cookies with Santa" at Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center in Tucson.

Santa was in a snow globe greeting children and families. During the slow times, a few kids got a chance to get close to Santa. All children received a goody bag with crafts and treats.

The last two opportunities to see St. Nick and pick up a goodie bag of crafts and treats is Dec. 21 at Morris Udall Center and the Dec. 22 at Quincie Douglas Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Only 150 bags are available at each event, which is first-come, first-served.

2019 Arizona Press Club and Arizona Newspaper Association Photographer of the Year.

