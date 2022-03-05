SARSEF Science Expo and Awards at Reid Park

SARSEF Science Fair Awards Ceremonies and Community STEM Expo at Reid Park on Saturday was in-person for the first time since pandemic restrictions forced the fair and judging to go virtual. This year's science fair attracted more than 1,500 entries from elementary through high school students around Southern Arizona.
SARSEF promotes science, technology, engineering, and math through a variety of programs, including the Regional Science and Engineering Fair.
