 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday movies

Saturday movies

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Candyman (R) — 9:40 p.m.

Copshop (R) — 4:15 p.m.

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 1:45 p.m.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 12:05, 3:10, 6:15, 9:25.

Free Guy (PG-13) — 12:50, 3:40, 6:45, 9:35.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 11:40, 5:55, 9.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) — 11:35 a.m.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 11:50, 3, 6:10, 9:15.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 12:15, 1:25, 2, 2:35, 3:45, 4:55, 6:05, 7:15, 8:25.

Exorcist: Director’s Cut (R) — 6:30, 9:30.

Many Saints of Newark (R) — 11:45, 2:30, 5:25, 8:15.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 11:30, noon, 12:40, 1:20, 2:40, 3:20, 4, 4:40, 5:20, 6, 6:40, 7:20, 8, 8:40, 9:20.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Candyman (R) — 12:10, 2:50, 5:20, 7:50, 10:25.

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 12:20, 6:40.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 11:45, 3:15, 6:50, 10:05.

Free Guy (PG-13) — 1:15, 4:10, 7:05, 10:10.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 3:25, 9:25.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:40, 3:50, 7:10, 10:20.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 11:20, 12:15, 1:45, 2:45, 4:15, 5:15, 6:45, 7:45, 9:15, 10:15.

Many Saints of Newark (R) — 12:45, 3:45, 7:15, 10:20.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 11:30, noon, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:15, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 7:45, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:15, 10:30.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) — 12:30, 8.

Desert Sky Cinema

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 2, 5, 7.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 1, 1:30, 3, 3:30, 5, 5:20, 7.

Many Saints of Newark (R) — 2, 4:30, 7.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 1, 1:30, 3:15, 3:45, 6:30.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Candyman (R) — 12:05, 9:40.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 12:40, 2:45, 4:05, 6:15, 7:30.

Free Guy (PG-13) — 12:45, 3:45, 7:15, 10:15.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:10, 2:10, 3:25, 5:30, 6:40, 8:45, 10:05.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — noon, 12:20, 1:15, 2:35, 2:55, 3:50, 5:15, 5:40, 6:45, 8:05, 8:20, 9:20.

Many Saints of Newark (R) — 12:55, 4:20, 7:25, 10:25.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 11:55, 12:15, 12:30, 12:50, 1, 1:10, 1:30, 1:45, 2:05, 2:30, 2:40, 3:15, 3:35, 4:15, 4:30, 4:50, 5:10, 5:25, 6:10, 6:20, 6:35, 7, 7:10, 7:20, 7:35, 8, 8:10, 8:30, 9, 9:10, 9:45, 10, 10:10, 10:20.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) — 2:20, 3:55, 5, 7:50, 9:25, 10:25.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Candyman (R) — 10:55 p.m.

Courageous (PG-13) — 12:05 p.m.

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 1:20 p.m.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:25, 6:35, 9:45.

Dracula (1931) & Frankenstein (1931) Double Feature (NR) — 1 p.m.

Free Guy (PG-13) — 12:40, 4:25, 7:15, 10:05.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:35, 3:40, 6:45, 9:50.

Skyfall (PG-13) — 3:15, 6:30.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 12:15, 2:40, 3:40, 5:05, 6:05, 7, 7:30, 8:30, 9:25, 9:55.

Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — 4 p.m.

Many Saints of Newark (R) — 1:10, 4:05, 7, 9:55.

Titane (R) — 11:50, 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 11:55, 12:25, 2:25, 2:55, 3:30, 4:50, 5:20, 6, 7:15, 7:45, 8:30, 9:35, 10, 10:10.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage — The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 1:50, 4:15, 6:45, 9:15.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 S. Houghton Road

1-888-407-9874

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 2:15 p.m.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10:15.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 10, 1:15, 4:15, 7:15.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:45, 6, 9:15.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 10, 10:15, 10:45, 11, 1, 1:30, 3:25, 4, 5, 6, 6:30, 8:45.

Many Saints of Newark (R) — 10:30, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 10, 11:15, 12:30, 1:45, 3, 4:15, 5:30, 6:45, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9:15, 10, 10:30.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Prisoners of the Ghostland (NR) — 2, 10:30.

Card Counter (R) — 4:45, 7:45.

Exorcist (R) — 10 p.m.

Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — 1:30, 4, 7.

Titane (R) — 1:15, 4:30, 7:15, 10:15.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 10:15, 1:30, 4:45, 8.

Dracula (1931) & Frankenstein (1931) Double Feature (NR) — 1 p.m.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 10:10, 1:20, 4:30, 6:30, 7:40.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 10, 11:15, 12:30, 1:50, 3:05, 4:20, 5:35, 6:55, 8:05.

Many Saints of Newark (R) — 10:50, noon, 1:55, 3:15, 4:50, 7:45.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 10:05, 10:25, 11, 11:30, 11:50, 12:05, 12:40, 1:35, 2:05, 2:30, 2:40, 3:20, 4:10, 4:40, 5:20, 6, 6:45, 7:10, 7:30, 7:50, 8:40.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) — 5:10, 8.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Candyman (R) — 8:05, 10:40.

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 10:20, 11:10, 4:50.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 5:20, 7:05, 8:40, 10:25.

Dracula (1931) & Frankenstein (1931) Double Feature (NR) — 1 p.m.

Free Guy (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:30, 4:35, 7:35, 10:35.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:40.

Malignant (R) — 9:25, 10:35.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:55, 4:10, 7:25, 10:40.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 10:20, 10:55, 11:45, 12:10, 1:35, 2:25, 2:50, 4:10, 5:25, 6:55, 8, 9:35.

Many Saints of Newark (R) — 10:30, 1:35, 4:40, 7:45, 10:50.

Titane (R) — 2:05, 5:05, 7:55, 10:45.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 10:45, 11:15, 11:30, 11:45, noon, 12:45, 1:15, 1:30, 2, 2:15, 2:30, 2:45, 3:30, 3:55, 4, 4:15, 4:45, 5, 5:15, 5:30, 5:45, 6:15, 6:30, 6:45, 7, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, 8:30, 8:45, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45, 10:15, 10:45.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) — 11, 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Candyman (R) — 3:15, 10:15.

Copshop (R) — 7:30, 8:30.

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 12:40, 5:45.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 5:15, 8:55.

Free Guy (PG-13) — 11:15, 2:05, 6:45, 9:50.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 2:55, 6.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 11:45, 3:45, 5:30, 8:45.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 11, noon, 2:15, 4:40.

Many Saints of Newark (R) — 12:50, 1:50, 7, 9:15.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 2:30, 3:55, 5, 6:30, 8, 9:30, 10.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Apache Junction (R) — 10:35 a.m.

Candyman (R) — 2:50, 6:05, 9:25.

Copshop (R) — 10:45 p.m.

Courageous: Legacy (PG-13) — 11:55 a.m.

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 11:10, 1:40, 4:10, 6:40, 9:15.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:30, 6:50, 10.

Don’t Breathe 2 (R) — 1:35 p.m.

Free Guy (PG-13) — 12:05, 3:25, 6:45, 10:25.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 12:35, 3:55, 7:35.

Mean Girls (PG-13) — 7 p.m.

Old (PG-13) — 5:05 p.m.

Republic (NR) — 12:50, 4:15, 7:25, 10:35.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 10:30, noon, 1:15, 3:20, 4:20, 7:30, 9:20, 10:30.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 10:20, 10:50, 11:40, 12:30, 1:10, 2, 3, 3:40, 4:50, 5:30, 6:10, 7:20, 7:50, 8:30, 9:50.

Exorcist: Director’s Cut (R) — 7:30, 10:30.

Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — 10:20 a.m.

Many Saints of Newark (R) — 12:20, 3:10, 6:05, 9, 10:20.

Titane (R) — 11:20, 1:50, 8:20, 10:50.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 10:40, 11:30, 12:10, 12:45, 1:20, 2, 2:40, 3:15, 4, 4:30, 5:10, 5:45, 6:20, 7, 7:40, 8:15, 8:50, 9:10, 9:30, 10:10, 10:45.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Newborn zebra grazes with its mom at Reid Park Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News