Saturday movies

Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Candyman (R) — 9:40 p.m.
Copshop (R) — 4:15 p.m.
Cry Macho (PG-13) — 1:45 p.m.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 12:05, 3:10, 6:15, 9:25.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 12:50, 3:40, 6:45, 9:35.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 11:40, 5:55, 9.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) — 11:35 a.m.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 11:50, 3, 6:10, 9:15.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — 12:15, 1:25, 2, 2:35, 3:45, 4:55, 6:05, 7:15, 8:25.
Exorcist: Director’s Cut (R) — 6:30, 9:30.
Many Saints of Newark (R) — 11:45, 2:30, 5:25, 8:15.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 11:30, noon, 12:40, 1:20, 2:40, 3:20, 4, 4:40, 5:20, 6, 6:40, 7:20, 8, 8:40, 9:20.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Candyman (R) — 12:10, 2:50, 5:20, 7:50, 10:25.
Cry Macho (PG-13) — 12:20, 6:40.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 11:45, 3:15, 6:50, 10:05.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 1:15, 4:10, 7:05, 10:10.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 3:25, 9:25.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:40, 3:50, 7:10, 10:20.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — 11:20, 12:15, 1:45, 2:45, 4:15, 5:15, 6:45, 7:45, 9:15, 10:15.
Many Saints of Newark (R) — 12:45, 3:45, 7:15, 10:20.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 11:30, noon, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:15, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 7:45, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:15, 10:30.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) — 12:30, 8.
Desert Sky Cinema
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
Cry Macho (PG-13) — 2, 5, 7.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — 1, 1:30, 3, 3:30, 5, 5:20, 7.
Many Saints of Newark (R) — 2, 4:30, 7.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 1, 1:30, 3:15, 3:45, 6:30.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Candyman (R) — 12:05, 9:40.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 12:40, 2:45, 4:05, 6:15, 7:30.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 12:45, 3:45, 7:15, 10:15.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:10, 2:10, 3:25, 5:30, 6:40, 8:45, 10:05.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — noon, 12:20, 1:15, 2:35, 2:55, 3:50, 5:15, 5:40, 6:45, 8:05, 8:20, 9:20.
Many Saints of Newark (R) — 12:55, 4:20, 7:25, 10:25.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 11:55, 12:15, 12:30, 12:50, 1, 1:10, 1:30, 1:45, 2:05, 2:30, 2:40, 3:15, 3:35, 4:15, 4:30, 4:50, 5:10, 5:25, 6:10, 6:20, 6:35, 7, 7:10, 7:20, 7:35, 8, 8:10, 8:30, 9, 9:10, 9:45, 10, 10:10, 10:20.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) — 2:20, 3:55, 5, 7:50, 9:25, 10:25.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Candyman (R) — 10:55 p.m.
Courageous (PG-13) — 12:05 p.m.
Cry Macho (PG-13) — 1:20 p.m.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:25, 6:35, 9:45.
Dracula (1931) & Frankenstein (1931) Double Feature (NR) — 1 p.m.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 12:40, 4:25, 7:15, 10:05.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:35, 3:40, 6:45, 9:50.
Skyfall (PG-13) — 3:15, 6:30.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — 12:15, 2:40, 3:40, 5:05, 6:05, 7, 7:30, 8:30, 9:25, 9:55.
Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — 4 p.m.
Many Saints of Newark (R) — 1:10, 4:05, 7, 9:55.
Titane (R) — 11:50, 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 11:55, 12:25, 2:25, 2:55, 3:30, 4:50, 5:20, 6, 7:15, 7:45, 8:30, 9:35, 10, 10:10.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage — The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 1:50, 4:15, 6:45, 9:15.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 S. Houghton Road
1-888-407-9874
Cry Macho (PG-13) — 2:15 p.m.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10:15.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 10, 1:15, 4:15, 7:15.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:45, 6, 9:15.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — 10, 10:15, 10:45, 11, 1, 1:30, 3:25, 4, 5, 6, 6:30, 8:45.
Many Saints of Newark (R) — 10:30, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 10, 11:15, 12:30, 1:45, 3, 4:15, 5:30, 6:45, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9:15, 10, 10:30.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Prisoners of the Ghostland (NR) — 2, 10:30.
Card Counter (R) — 4:45, 7:45.
Exorcist (R) — 10 p.m.
Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — 1:30, 4, 7.
Titane (R) — 1:15, 4:30, 7:15, 10:15.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 10:15, 1:30, 4:45, 8.
Dracula (1931) & Frankenstein (1931) Double Feature (NR) — 1 p.m.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 10:10, 1:20, 4:30, 6:30, 7:40.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — 10, 11:15, 12:30, 1:50, 3:05, 4:20, 5:35, 6:55, 8:05.
Many Saints of Newark (R) — 10:50, noon, 1:55, 3:15, 4:50, 7:45.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 10:05, 10:25, 11, 11:30, 11:50, 12:05, 12:40, 1:35, 2:05, 2:30, 2:40, 3:20, 4:10, 4:40, 5:20, 6, 6:45, 7:10, 7:30, 7:50, 8:40.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) — 5:10, 8.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Candyman (R) — 8:05, 10:40.
Cry Macho (PG-13) — 10:20, 11:10, 4:50.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 5:20, 7:05, 8:40, 10:25.
Dracula (1931) & Frankenstein (1931) Double Feature (NR) — 1 p.m.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:30, 4:35, 7:35, 10:35.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:40.
Malignant (R) — 9:25, 10:35.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:55, 4:10, 7:25, 10:40.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — 10:20, 10:55, 11:45, 12:10, 1:35, 2:25, 2:50, 4:10, 5:25, 6:55, 8, 9:35.
Many Saints of Newark (R) — 10:30, 1:35, 4:40, 7:45, 10:50.
Titane (R) — 2:05, 5:05, 7:55, 10:45.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 10:45, 11:15, 11:30, 11:45, noon, 12:45, 1:15, 1:30, 2, 2:15, 2:30, 2:45, 3:30, 3:55, 4, 4:15, 4:45, 5, 5:15, 5:30, 5:45, 6:15, 6:30, 6:45, 7, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, 8:30, 8:45, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45, 10:15, 10:45.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) — 11, 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Candyman (R) — 3:15, 10:15.
Copshop (R) — 7:30, 8:30.
Cry Macho (PG-13) — 12:40, 5:45.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 5:15, 8:55.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 11:15, 2:05, 6:45, 9:50.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 2:55, 6.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 11:45, 3:45, 5:30, 8:45.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — 11, noon, 2:15, 4:40.
Many Saints of Newark (R) — 12:50, 1:50, 7, 9:15.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 2:30, 3:55, 5, 6:30, 8, 9:30, 10.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Apache Junction (R) — 10:35 a.m.
Candyman (R) — 2:50, 6:05, 9:25.
Copshop (R) — 10:45 p.m.
Courageous: Legacy (PG-13) — 11:55 a.m.
Cry Macho (PG-13) — 11:10, 1:40, 4:10, 6:40, 9:15.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:30, 6:50, 10.
Don’t Breathe 2 (R) — 1:35 p.m.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 12:05, 3:25, 6:45, 10:25.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 12:35, 3:55, 7:35.
Mean Girls (PG-13) — 7 p.m.
Old (PG-13) — 5:05 p.m.
Republic (NR) — 12:50, 4:15, 7:25, 10:35.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 10:30, noon, 1:15, 3:20, 4:20, 7:30, 9:20, 10:30.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — 10:20, 10:50, 11:40, 12:30, 1:10, 2, 3, 3:40, 4:50, 5:30, 6:10, 7:20, 7:50, 8:30, 9:50.
Exorcist: Director’s Cut (R) — 7:30, 10:30.
Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — 10:20 a.m.
Many Saints of Newark (R) — 12:20, 3:10, 6:05, 9, 10:20.
Titane (R) — 11:20, 1:50, 8:20, 10:50.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 10:40, 11:30, 12:10, 12:45, 1:20, 2, 2:40, 3:15, 4, 4:30, 5:10, 5:45, 6:20, 7, 7:40, 8:15, 8:50, 9:10, 9:30, 10:10, 10:45.
* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.