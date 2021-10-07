Saturday movies

Saturday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 3:50, 6:55.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 12:30, 3:20, 6, 8:45.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11:45, 12:10, 12:40, 1:30, 2:20, 3:15, 3:40, 4:10, 5, 5:50, 6:45, 7:40, 8:30, 8:55, 9:20.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 11:20, 12:05.
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (NR) - noon.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 11:50, 2:50, 5:45, 8:50.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 11:30, 1:50, 4:15, 6:35, 9:50.
Frighteners (R) - 7:05, 9:40.
Many Saints of Newark (R) - 12:15, 3:05, 5:55, 8:40.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 12:45, 2, 3:10, 4:30, 5:40, 6:50, 8:05, 9:15.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Candyman (R) - 5:20, 7:50, 10:25.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11:20, 11:45, 12:10, 1, 1:50, 3, 3:20, 3:50, 4:40, 5:30, 6:40, 7, 7:30, 8:20, 9:15, 10:20.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:40, 3:55, 7:10, 10:20.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 11:20, 12:15, 1:45, 2:45, 4:15, 5:15, 6:45, 7:45, 9:20, 10:15.
Many Saints of Newark (R) - 12:45, 3:45, 7:15, 10:05.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:30, noon, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 2:55, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:25, 6:30, 7, 7:40, 9, 9:30, 10:10, 10:30.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) - 12:25, 8.
Desert Sky Cinema
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
Metropolitan Opera: Boris Godunov (NR) - 9:55 a.m.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 11:30, 3:15, 6:40, 10:05.
Fury vs. Wilder 3 (NR) - 6 p.m.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 10:35, 11, 11:25, 11:45, 12:20, 12:35, 1, 1:20, 2, 2:20, 2:50, 3:10, 3:30, 4:10, 4:30, 4:40, 5, 5:10, 5:45, 6:10, 6:45, 7, 7:15, 8, 8:15, 8:30, 9, 9:10, 9:55.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:10, 3:25, 6:50, 10:10.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 11:20, 12:25, 1:55, 3, 4:35, 7:10, 9:50.
Many Saints of Newark (R) - 10:10, 1:15, 4:20, 7:25, 10:25.
Metropolitan Opera: Boris Godunov (NR) - 9:55 a.m.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 10:40, 11:15, noon, 12:15, 1:35, 2:05, 2:40, 3:40, 4:15, 4:50, 5:20, 5:55, 6:20, 7:20, 7:40, 8:10, 8:35, 9:05, 10, 10:20.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) - 3:05, 9:30.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 12:45 p.m.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 10:45, 1:40, 4:35, 7:30, 10:25.
Fury vs. Wilder 3 (NR) - 6 p.m.
Lamb (R) - 11:25, 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11, 12:25, 1:20, 2:40, 4:05, 4:25, 4:55, 6:15, 7:45, 8:15, 8:30, 9:50.
No Time to Die: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 11:20, 3:05, 6:45, 10:30.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 10:15, 1:25, 4:40, 7:50, 11.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 10, 11:45, 2:15, 4:45, 7:15, 9:45.
Many Saints of Newark (R) - 10:05, 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 10:05.
Metropolitan Opera: Boris Godunov (NR) - 9:55 a.m.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 10:15, 11:35, 12:15, 1:35, 2:15, 2:50, 4:15, 5:25, 7, 8, 9:45, 10:35.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 S. Houghton Road
1-888-407-9874
Fury vs. Wilder 3 (NR) - 6 p.m.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 10, 10:30, 11, noon, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3:30, 5, 5:30, 6, 7, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10:30.
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (NR) - 10, noon.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 11, 2:30, 5:45, 10:30.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 10, 12:30, 3, 5:30, 8.
Many Saints of Newark (R) - 1:45, 9:15.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 10:15, 11:30, 12:45, 2:15, 3:15, 4:45, 5:20, 7:25, 8:15, 10, 10:50.
Gateway 12
Cinemark Century
770 N. Kolb Road
1-800-CINEMARK
Black Widow (PG-13) - 1:15, 4:15, 7:20.
Copshop (R) - 12:15, 2:50, 5:25, 8.
Cruella (PG-13) - 1:30, 4:40.
Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 3, 7:55.
F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 4:35, 7:45.
Konda Polam (NR) - 1, 4:10, 7:15.
Old (PG-13) - 12:20, 2:55, 5:30, 8.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 12:30, 2:45, 4:55, 7:10.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 12:10, 2:25.
Reminiscence (PG-13) - 4:45, 7:35.
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 7:50 p.m.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - noon, 2:35, 5:10, 7:45.
Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - noon, 2:30, 5, 7:30.
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 12:25, 5:35.
Suicide Squad (R) - 1:40, 4:40, 7:40.
Un rescate de huevitos (PG) - 12:05, 2:20.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Lamb (R) - 1:45, 5, 7:15.
Suspiria (R) - 10 p.m.
Card Counter (R) - 1:15 p.m.
Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) - 2, 4.
Rocky Horror Picture Show (R) - 7 p.m.
Titane (R) - 4:30, 7:45, 10:15.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 10:05, 10:50, noon, 12:45, 1:50, 2:30, 3:40, 4:25, 5:30, 6:10, 7:20, 8:15.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 10:45, 2, 5:10, 8:30.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 10, 12:30, 1:45, 3:05, 4:20, 5:35, 6:55, 8:05.
Many Saints of Newark (R) - 10, 1, 4, 7:05.
Metropolitan Opera: Boris Godunov (NR) - 9:55 a.m.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 9:45, 10:20, 11, 11:40, 12:20, 1, 1:40, 2:15, 2:55, 3:35, 4:15, 4:55, 5:35, 7, 7:30, 8:15, 8:45.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) - 6:10 p.m.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Candyman (R) - 10:05 p.m.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 11:40, 3, 6:25.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 10:25, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:35.
Lamb (R) - 10:30, 1:25, 4:20, 7:15, 10:05.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 10:35, 10:45, 11, 11:30, 12:15, 1:15, 2, 2:20, 2:35, 2:50, 3:15, 3:30, 4:10, 5:05, 5:50, 6:05, 6:20, 6:25, 7, 7:15, 7:45, 8:50, 9:35, 9:50, 10:05, 10:25, 10:45.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:10, 3:25, 6:40, 9:55.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 10:30, 11, 11:25, 12:30, 1:35, 2:35, 4:10, 5:10, 6:45, 7:45, 9:20, 10:20.
Many Saints of Newark (R) - 10:25, 1:30, 4:35, 7:40, 10:45.
Metropolitan Opera: Boris Godunov (NR) - 9:55 a.m.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 10:30, 11:30, 11:55, 12:25, 1:10, 2:15, 2:40, 3:10, 3:50, 5, 5:20, 5:55, 6:30, 7:05, 7:45, 8, 8:35, 9:10, 10:30, 10:45.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) - 11:05, 1:45, 4:25, 9:45.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 11:50, 1:10.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 3, 9:45.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11:15, noon, 1:20, 2:20, 3:05, 5, 6, 7, 8, 8:45, 9:30.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 11, 4:45, 6:45, 10.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 10:50, 11:30, 2:25, 4:25.
Many Saints of Newark (R) - 12:10, 1:55, 7:30, 9:45.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:45, 2:50, 3:45, 4:50, 5:30, 6:30, 8:15, 10:30.
The Screening Room
127 E. Congress St.
882-0204
Late Night Comedy: Live Improv (NR) - 11 p.m.
Street Fighter (NR) - 7 p.m.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Candyman (R) - 9:40 p.m.
Cry Macho (PG-13) - 1:10, 5:10.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 10:35, 3:45.
Doctor (NR) - 2:55, 8:55.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 12:05, 6:15.
Fury vs. Wilder 3 (NR) - 6 p.m.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 3:20 p.m.
Lamb (R) - 12:10, 2:50, 5:25, 8:05, 10:40.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 10:30, 11, 11:30, noon, 12:30, 1:15, 2, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4, 4:45, 5:30, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8:15, 9, 10, 10:30, 10:55.
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (NR) - 11:45 a.m.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 11:40, 3:10, 6:50, 10:35.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 10:50, 11:50, 1:30, 1:35, 3:50, 6:20, 7:25, 8:35, 9:30.
Frighteners (R) - 8:30, 10:50.
Jesus Music (PG-13) - 10:35, 2:40, 6:05, 9:50.
Many Saints of Newark (R) - 12:25, 7:40, 11:05.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 10:20, 11:10, 11:45, 12:15, 12:50, 1:45, 2:15, 2:45, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 6:10, 6:45, 7:15, 7:45, 8:40, 9:15, 9:45, 10:15, 11.
