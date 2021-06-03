Saturday movies

Saturday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Braveheart (R) - 12:10, 8:10.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 12:55, 3:50, 6:40, 9:30.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 11:40, 12:10, 1, 2:10, 2:45, 3:30, 4:40, 5:20, 6, 7:30, 7:55, 8:40, 10, 10:30.
Cruella (PG-13) - 11:20, 11:50, 12:50, 2:30, 3:10, 4, 5:45, 6:20, 7:15, 9:10, 9:40, 10:20.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 11:25, 2:05, 4:55, 7:40, 10:25.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 1:45, 4:25, 6:50, 9:35.
Spirit Untamed (PG) - noon, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:30.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 11:30, 12:30, 1:30, 2:15, 3:20, 4:15, 5, 6:10, 7, 7:45, 9, 9:45, 10:30.
Wrath of Man (R) - 6:45, 9:50.
Desert Sky Cinema
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 1, 1:30, 3, 4, 5, 5:15, 6:30, 7, 7:15.
Cruella (PG-13) - 1, 1:30, 3:30, 3:45, 5:30, 6:45, 7:30.
Finding You (PG) - 1:30 p.m.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 1, 3:30, 6.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 12:05, 12:35, 1:30, 2:15, 2:45, 3:25, 4:10, 4:55, 5:35, 6:10, 6:35, 6:50, 7:40, 8:15, 9, 9:50, 9:55.
Cruella (PG-13) - 12:15, 1:10, 2:20, 3:05, 3:40, 4:30, 5:40, 6:25, 7:25, 8:10, 9:05, 9:45.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 1:35, 4:35, 7:35.
Dream Horse (PG) - 7:35 p.m.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 2:35, 5:30, 8:45.
Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) - 12:10, 3:15, 6:20, 9:35.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 12:10, 3:10, 6:15, 9:15.
Spirit Untamed (PG) - 2:10, 4:40, 7:10, 9:40.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 12:45, 1:25, 2:05, 2:55, 3:50, 4:25, 5:05, 6:30, 7, 8, 8:30, 9:30, 10.
Wrath of Man (R) - 7:50 p.m.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 11:40, 12:15, 1:10, 1:40, 2:10, 2:45, 3:40, 4:10, 4:45, 5:15, 6:15, 6:40, 7:15, 7:45, 8:15, 8:45, 9:10, 9:50.
Cruella (PG-13) - 11:15, 12:10, 1:10, 1:45, 2:20, 3:20, 4:20, 5, 5:25, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:40.
Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) - 11 a.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 11:20, 2:05, 4:50.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 7:35, 10.
Spirit Untamed (PG) - 11, 11:30, noon, 1:50, 2:20, 4:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:25.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 11:45, 1:30, 2:30, 4:15, 5:15, 7, 8, 9:45.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It -- The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - 12:40, 3:30, 6:20, 9:15.
Wrath of Man (R) - 6:40, 9:30.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 12:15, 12:30, 2, 3:30, 4:30, 5:45, 6:15, 7:15, 10, 10:30.
Cruella (PG-13) - noon, 12:45, 3:15, 4, 4:45, 6:30, 7:15, 8, 9:45.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 1:30 p.m.
Spirit Untamed (PG) - noon, 1:15, 2:30, 3, 5, 7:30, 8:30, 10.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 7:30, 9, 9:30, 10:30.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 1, 6:30.
Dream Horse (PG) - 2:30 p.m.
Monsoon Wedding (R) - 8 p.m.
Undine (NR) - 7:15 p.m.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 10:55, 12:05, 12:55, 1:35, 2:40, 3:30, 4:10, 5:25, 6:10, 7, 8, 8:50.
Cruella (PG-13) - 11:45, 1:20, 2:10, 3:25, 4:35, 5:20, 6:40, 7:50, 8:35.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 8:05 p.m.
Spirit Untamed (PG) - 11, 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 12:45, 2, 3:35, 5, 6:25, 8:10, 9:15.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 11:05, 1:50, 4:30, 7:10.
Wrath of Man (R) - 11:30, 2:55, 5:50, 8:45.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 10:10, 10:55, 11:45, 12:50, 1:40, 2:35, 3:40, 4:20, 5:20, 6:25, 6:50, 7:10, 8, 9:15, 9:35, 9:55.
Cruella (PG-13) - 10:40, 11:50, 12:45, 2:05, 3:10, 4:05, 5:25, 6:30, 7, 7:25, 8:45, 9:50, 10:15, 10:35.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:35, 7:50.
Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) - 12:30, 3:30, 6:35, 9:45.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 10, 12:55, 3:45, 6:40, 9:40.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 11:25, 2, 4:40, 7:20, 10.
Spirit Untamed (PG) - 11, 11:20, 11:50, 1:35, 1:50, 2:20, 4:10, 4:25, 4:55, 6:45, 7, 7:35, 9:20, 9:30, 10:05.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 10:30, 10:45, 11:40, 11:55, 1:30, 1:45, 2:40, 2:55, 4:30, 4:45, 5:40, 5:55, 7:30, 7:45, 8:40, 9, 10:30, 10:35.
Wrath of Man (R) - 10:10, 1:10, 4:15, 7:15, 10:10.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 10:45, 1, 1:20, 3:30, 5:30, 6:15, 8:50.
Cruella (PG-13) - 11:15, 1:50, 2:30, 5:15, 8:05, 9.
Dream Horse (PG) - 11:15, 3:15, 6.
Nobody (R) - 6:45, 9:10.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 4, 6:30, 8:25, 9:15.
Spirit Untamed (PG) - 11:30, 12:30, 2:25, 4:45, 7:20.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 11, 2, 5, 7:50.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 11, 1:35, 4:10.
Wrath of Man (R) - 11:40, 2:15, 5:45, 8:40.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, ext. 843
Braveheart (R) - 3:10, 7.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 11, 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10.
