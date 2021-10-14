 Skip to main content
Saturday movies
MOVIE TIMES

  • Updated

Saturday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins; 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive; 520-230-4730

Free Guy (PG-13) — 3:30, 9:40.

Halloween Kills (R) — 11:55, 12:45, 1:40, 2:25, 3:20, 4:15, 5:05, 5:55, 6:50, 7:40, 8:30, 9:25.

No Time to Die (PG-13) — 11:35, 12:40, 2, 3:05, 4:20, 5:30, 6:35, 7:50, 9.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 11:30, 1:50, 4:10, 6:30, 8:50.

Last Duel (R) — 11:15, 2:35, 6, 9:20.

Shining (R) — 6:05, 9:15.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — noon, 1:10, 2:20, 3:35, 4:50, 6:15, 7:15, 9:35.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace; 1-800-246-3627

Candyman (R) — 12:20, 2:50, 5:20, 7:50, 10:25.

Halloween Kills (R) — 11:20, 11:50, 12:40, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3:20, 4:10, 4:40, 5:10, 6, 6:50, 7:20, 7:50, 8:40, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30.

No Time to Die (PG-13) — 12:10, 1, 1:50, 2:40, 3:50, 4:40, 5:25, 6:20, 7:30, 8:15.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10:20.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 11:25, 12:15, 2:45, 5:15, 7:45, 10:15.

Last Duel (R) — 11:40, 3:10, 6:40, 10:10.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 11:30, noon, 12:30, 2, 3, 4:30, 5:30, 7:10, 8, 9:40, 10:15, 10:30.

Desert Sky Cinema

High Sierra Theatres; 70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita; 520-393-1222

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 2, 4:30, 7.

Halloween Kills (R) — 1:30, 3:45, 6:30.

No Time to Die (PG-13) — noon, 3:15, 6:30.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 1, 3, 5, 7.

Last Duel (R) — noon, 3:15, 6:30.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 1:30, 3:45, 6:30.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century; 3601 E. Broadway; 1-800-CINEMARK

Halloween Kills (R) — 12:25, 12:50, 1:45, 2:15, 3:15, 3:55, 4:35, 5:15, 6:15, 6:55, 7:25, 7:40, 8:10, 9:05, 9:45, 10:15.

Hard Luck Love Song (R) — 1:25, 4:20, 5:30, 7:10, 7:50, 8:45, 10.

No Time to Die (PG-13) — 12:10, 1:20, 2:30, 3:10, 4:10, 5:10, 6:30, 7, 8:15, 9.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:05, 3:20, 6:35, 9:50.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — noon, 1:05, 2:45, 3:45, 5:35, 6:40, 8:20, 9:15.

Last Duel (R) — 12:30, 4:15, 7:15, 8.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 12:15, 1:10, 2:05, 3:05, 3:50, 4:50, 5:55, 6:45, 7:30, 8:35, 9:30, 10:10.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews; 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.; 1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Free Guy (PG-13) — 2:35, 5:30.

Halloween Kills (R) — 11, 11:30, 12:55, 1:40, 2:15, 3:35, 4:20, 5:05, 6:15, 6:55, 7:50, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10:30.

Lamb (R) — 3:40, 6:20.

No Time to Die (PG-13) — 10:45, 12:30, 2:20, 4:05, 5:55, 7:45, 9:30.

No Time to Die: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 11:20, 3:05, 6:45, 10:25.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 10:05, 1:10, 4:15, 7:20, 10:25.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 10:30, 11:30, 12:10, 1:55, 4:20, 6:45, 9:10.

Last Duel (R) — 11:25, 12:30, 4, 7:30, 9:05.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 10, 11:30, 12:30, 2, 3, 4:30, 5:30, 7:05, 8, 9:35, 10:30.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 S. Houghton Road; 1-888-407-9874

Halloween Kills (R) — 10:30, 11, 1:15, 1:45, 4, 4:30, 6, 6:45, 7:15, 9, 9:30, 10.

No Time to Die (PG-13) — 10, 10:45, 2, 2:30, 6:15, 9, 10:15.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 10:30, 1, 3:30, 6:15, 8:45.

Last Duel (R) — 11:15, 2:45, 6:15, 9:45.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 10:45, 11:45, 1:15, 2:15, 4, 5, 6:45, 7:45, 9:15, 10:30.

Gateway 12

Cinemark Century; 770 N. Kolb Road; 1-800-CINEMARK

Black Widow (PG-13) — 1:15, 4:15, 7:20.

Copshop (R) — 12:15, 2:50, 5:25, 8.

Cruella (PG-13) — 1:30, 4:40, 7:50.

Don’t Breathe 2 (R) — 12:25, 3, 5:35, 7:55.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 12:45, 3:45, 6:45.

Maha Samudram (NR) — 1, 4:30, 8.

Malignant (R) — 12:05, 2:40, 5:20, 7:55.

Old (PG-13) — 12:20, 2:55, 5:30, 8:05.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) — 12:30, 2:45, 4:55, 7:10.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — noon, 2:35, 5:10, 7:45.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) — noon, 2:30, 5, 7:30.

Suicide Squad (R) — 1:40, 4:40, 7:40.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway; 520-795-7777

Lamb (R) — 1:45, 5, 7:45, 10:15.

Shaun of the Dead (R) — 8 p.m.

Tales From the Hood (R) — 10 p.m.

Rescue (PG) — 1:30, 4:30, 7:15.

Velvet Underground (R) — 2, 4:15, 7:30.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century; 12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace; 1-800-CINEMARK

Halloween Kills (R) — 12:30, 1:50, 3:15, 4:35, 6:05, 7:25, 8:05, 8:45.

No Time to Die (PG-13) — 12:10, 12:50, 1:25, 2:30, 3:50, 4:30, 5:05, 6:10, 7:30.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 1:35, 4:45, 7:55.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 12:05, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40.

Last Duel (R) — noon, 3:30, 7.

Many Saints of Newark (R) — 1, 4:10, 7:10.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 11:55, 12:45, 2:05, 3:20, 4:40, 6, 7:20, 8:35.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century; 5870 E. Broadway; 1-800-CINEMARK

Free Guy (PG-13) — 10:25, 1:25, 4:25, 7:25, 10:30.

Halloween Kills (R) — 10:30, 11:05, 11:40, 12:10, 12:50, 1:20, 1:55, 2:30, 3, 3:40, 4:10, 4:45, 5:20, 5:25, 5:50, 6:30, 7, 7:35, 8:10, 8:25, 8:40, 9:25, 9:50, 10:25.

Lamb (R) — 11:15, 2:05, 4:55, 7:45, 10:40.

No Time to Die (PG-13) — 10:35, 11:20, 12:15, 2:20, 3:05, 4, 5:30, 6:05, 6:50, 7:50, 8:35, 9:15, 9:55.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:45, 5, 8:15, 10:35.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 10:55, 1:30, 4:05, 6:40, 9:20.

Last Duel (R) — 11:35, 3:10, 6:45, 10:20.

Rescue (R) — 10:45, 1:40, 4:35, 7:30, 10:25.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 10:30, 11:10, 11:50, 1:15, 1:50, 2:35, 3:55, 4:30, 5:15, 6:35, 7:10, 7:55, 9:15, 9:50, 10:35.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road; 520-468-7980

Halloween Kills (R) — 11:15, 2, 4:40, 7:30, 10:15.

No Time to Die (PG-13) — 11:45, 1:45, 2:30, 5:30, 6, 7, 8, 9:15.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:45, 4:25, 6:45, 10.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 12:30, 2:30, 4:10, 5.

Last Duel (R) — 11, 1, 3:30, 7:45, 9:45.

Many Saints of Newark (R) — 3:15 p.m.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 3, 5:45, 8:30.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins; 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz; 520-806-4275, Ext. 843

Candyman (R) — 5:10, 8:20, 10:35.

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 10:25, 12:25, 3:35.

Free Guy (PG-13) — 6:40, 9:25.

Halloween Kills (R) — 10:30, 11, noon, 12:30, 1:15, 1:30, 2:30, 3, 3:45, 4:15, 5, 5:30, 6:15, 6:45, 7:30, 8, 8:45, 9:15, 10, 10:30.

Lamb (R) — 1:05, 4:05, 7:35, 10:05.

No Time to Die (PG-13) — 10:20, 11:20, 12:45, 1:50, 2:50, 4:10, 5:20, 6:30, 7:40, 8:50, 9:50.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45.

Space Jam (PG) — 11:25 a.m.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 10:30, 12:10, 2:55, 6:05, 9:20.

Jesus Music (PG-13) — 10:35, 1:35.

Last Duel (R) — 11:10, 12:20, 2:40, 3:40, 6:10, 9:40.

Rescue (R) — 11, 1:40, 4:20, 7:10, 10:10.

Shining (R) — 7:05, 10:15.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 10:40, 11:40, 12:15, 1, 2, 2:45, 3:30, 4:30, 5:15, 6:05, 7, 7:45, 8:25, 9:30, 10:15, 10:45.

