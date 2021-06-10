Saturday movies

Saturday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) — 12:10, 8:30.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 11:40, 12:10, 2:10, 2:50, 4:40, 5:20, 5:55, 7:30, 7:55, 8:40, 10, 10:30.
Cruella (PG-13) — 11:20, 11:50, 12:50, 2:30, 3:10, 4, 6:20, 7:20, 9:30, 10:25.
In the Heights (PG-13) — 11:30, 12:30, 2:45, 3:45, 6, 7, 9:15, 10:15.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) — noon, 2:25, 4:50, 7:15, 9:40.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 9:55 p.m.
Spirit Untamed (PG) — 11:45, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) — 11:25, 12:20, 1:30, 2:15, 3:20, 4:15, 5, 6:10, 7, 7:45, 9, 9:45, 10:20, 10:30.
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) — 7:30 p.m.
Wrath of Man (R) — 12:55, 3:50, 6:45, 9:50.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 12:15, 1:25, 2:15, 3, 4:10, 5:05, 6:10, 6:50, 7:15, 7:50, 8:50, 9:45.
Cruella (PG-13) — 12:25, 2:20, 3:10, 4:25, 5:40, 6:45, 7:35, 8:30, 9:10.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) — 2:45, 6:35, 9:35.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 1:45, 4:40.
In the Heights (PG-13) — 12:20, 1:10, 3:55, 4:35, 7:30, 8.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) — 12:30, 3:30, 6:40, 9:15.
Queen Bees (PG-13) — 12:50, 3:40, 6:30, 9:25.
Spirit Untamed (PG) — 2, 4:30, 7:10, 9:40.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) — 12:10, 12:35, 1:20, 2:05, 3:05, 3:50, 4:20, 5:10, 6:15, 7, 7:20, 8:20, 9, 9:30, 9:55.
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) — 7:45 p.m.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 11, 11:30, 12:30, 1:30, 2, 3, 4, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7, 8, 9, 9:30.
Cruella (PG-13) — 12:25, 1:20, 3:30, 4:25, 6:35, 7:35, 9:40.
In the Heights (PG-13) — 11:15, 1, 2:30, 4:25, 5:45, 7:45, 9.
In the Heights: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — noon, 3:25, 6:45.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) — 11:05, noon, 1:25, 2:25, 3:50, 4:50, 6:15, 7:15, 8:45, 9:40.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 11, 1:45.
Spirit Untamed (PG) — 11, noon, 2:25, 4:45, 7:05.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) — 12:05, 1, 2:45, 3:45, 5:30, 6:30, 8:15, 9:15.
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) — 7:30 p.m.
Wrath of Man (R) — 4:30 p.m.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 1:45, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45.
Cruella (PG-13) — 12:15, 1:15, 3:30, 6:45, 10.
In the Heights (PG-13) — noon, 12:30, 3:20, 6:15, 6:50, 9:45, 10:05.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) — noon, 1, 2:30, 3:45, 5, 7:30, 10:15.
Spirit Untamed (PG) — 12:45, 3:15, 5:45, 8:15.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) — 1:30, 4:20, 7:30, 8, 10:15.
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) — 7 p.m.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 2:15, 4:30, 8:30.
But I’m a Cheerleader (R) — 8 p.m.
In the Heights (PG-13) — 1, 5, 7:15.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 10:40, 1:45, 4:20, 7, 9:35.
Cruella (PG-13) — 11:30, 1, 2:40, 4:30, 6, 7:40, 8:15, 9:20.
In the Heights (PG-13) — 10:30, 11, 12:40, 2:35, 4:05, 5:55, 7:30, 9:15.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) — 10:50, 1:30, 4:20, 6:55, 9:30.
Queen Bees (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:25, 4:05, 6:45, 9:25.
Spirit Untamed (PG) — 11:15, 1:50, 4:15, 6:40, 9:05.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) — 11:05, 12:45, 1:55, 3:35, 4:45, 6:25, 7:35, 9:25.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 10:45, 11:25, 12:15, 1:25, 2:05, 3, 4:15, 4:55, 5:50, 7:35, 7:45, 8:35, 9:55, 10:15, 10:30.
Cruella (PG-13) — 11:05, 12:45, 2:25, 4, 5:45, 7:15, 8:05, 9, 10:30.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) — 5:30, 8:40.
Florida Georgia Line From Encore Nights (NR) — 7 p.m.
In the Heights (PG-13) — 10:30, 12:10, 1:55, 3:35, 5:20, 7, 8:45, 10:25.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) — 10:30, 1:10, 3:50, 6:30, 9:10.
Queen Bees (PG-13) — 11, 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 11:55, 2:35, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30.
Spirit Untamed (PG) — 10:55, 11:45, 1:35, 2:20, 4:10, 5, 7:40, 9:25, 10:10.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) — 10:30, 11:15, 11:40, 12:25, 1:30, 2:10, 2:40, 3:25, 4:30, 5:05, 5:35, 6:25, 7:25, 8, 8:30, 9:30, 10:25.
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) — 7:15 p.m.
Wrath of Man (R) — 10:40, 1:40, 4:35, 7:35, 10:30.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 11:30, 2, 4:45, 7:15, 9:55.
Cruella (PG-13) — 11, 2:15, 5:30, 9.
Dream Horse (PG) — 11:40, 2:30.
In the Heights (PG-13) — noon, 1:40, 6, 9:20.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) — 11:15, 3:30, 5, 7:30, 8:45.
Queen Bees (PG-13) — 1, 3:45, 6:30, 9:10.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 5:15, 7:45.
Spirit Untamed (PG) — 11, 1:25, 4:15, 6:45.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) — 1:15, 4, 7, 9:45.
Wrath of Man (R) — 11:45, 2:45, 5:45, 9:15.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 4 p.m.
Florida Georgia Line From Encore Nights (NR) — 7 p.m.
Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) — 4:10, 7.
* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.