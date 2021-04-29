Saturday movies

Saturday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Chaos Walking (PG-13) - 7:55 p.m.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 1:40, 2:50, 4:30, 5:40, 7:20, 8:30.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 2:45, 5:35, 8:25.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 1:50, 2:30, 3:25, 4:40, 5:20, 6:15, 7:30, 8:10, 9:05.
Nobody (R) - 4:20, 6:40.
Separation (R) - 3:15, 6, 8:50.
Storks (PG) - 2, 3:05.
Fast and the Furious (PG-13) - 4:55, 7:35.
Unholy (PG-13) - 9 p.m.
Together Together (R) - 2:35, 5:30, 8.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 2:20, 5:10.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 12:30, 2:40, 3:30, 5:40, 6:30, 8:40, 9:30.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 12:20, 1, 2, 3:10, 3:50, 4:50, 6, 6:40, 7:40, 8:50, 9:30.
Nobody (R) - 1:30, 4:10, 6:45, 9:20.
Nomadland (R) - 12:50, 3:40, 6:35, 9:25.
Unholy (PG-13) - 12:40, 3:20, 6:20, 9.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 12:45, 3:30, 6:25, 9:10.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 1, 1:05, 3:45, 4:10, 6:30, 7:15, 9:15.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 1:15, 4:05, 6:50, 9:25.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 2:20, 3:20, 4:55, 5:55, 7:30, 8:30.
Mortal Kombat: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - 1:05, 3:50, 6:25, 9.
Nobody (R) - 9:25 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 1:30, 4:10, 6:50.
Separation (R) - 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9.
Walking With Herb (NR) - 3, 7.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 12:30, 1, 3:30, 4, 6:30, 7.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 12:15, 3:15, 6:45.
Mortal Kombat (R) - noon, 1:40, 3, 4:30, 5:15, 5:45, 7:25, 8, 8:30.
Nobody (R) - 12:15, 2:45, 5, 7:30.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - noon, 3.
Separation (R) - noon, 2:45, 5:30, 8:15.
Storks (PG) - 2:30 p.m.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Truffle Hunters (PG-13) - 8 p.m.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 11:55, 1:55, 2:55, 4:55, 6:05.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 12:05, 1:45, 3:05, 4:45, 6:20.
Nobody (R) - 3:35, 6:30.
Nomadland (R) - 12:20, 3:15, 6:10.
Courier (PG-13) - 12:25, 3:20, 6:25.
Triumph (NR) - 12:15, 3, 6.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 12:40 p.m.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 11:10, 12:05, 1:15, 2:15, 3:10, 4:20, 5:20, 6:20, 7:20, 8:25, 9:25, 10:25.
Four Good Days (R) - 11, 1:45, 4:35, 7:25, 10:15.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 11:20, 4, 7:10, 9:30, 10:15.
In the Earth (R) - 8:50 p.m.
Limbo (R) - 11, 1:55, 4:45, 7:35, 10:25.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 11:25, 12:15, 12:55, 1:30, 2:25, 3:15, 3:55, 4:30, 5:25, 6:15, 6:55, 7:30, 8:30, 9:15, 9:55, 10:30.
Nobody (R) - 11:05, 4:55, 10:30.
Nomadland (R) - 1:50, 7:35.
Separation (R) - 11, 2, 4:50, 7:40, 10:30.
Triumph (NR) - 11, 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20.
Unholy (PG-13) - 11, 1:40, 4:25, 7:15, 10:05.
Together Together (R) - 11:40, 2:20, 5, 7:45, 10:25.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 12:50 p.m.
Walking With Herb (NR) - 3, 7.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 11:15, 2:15, 5:15, 8:20.
Four Good Days (R) - 1:35, 3:40, 6:30, 9.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 11:25, 2:30, 5:30, 8:30.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 11, 12:30, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7:50, 8:50.
Nobody (R) - noon, 4:15, 6:45, 9:15.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 11:30, 2:30, 5:20, 8:10.
Separation (R) - 12:25, 3:20, 6:15, 9:10.
Courier (PG-13) - 11:45, 2:45, 5:45, 8:40.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Nobody (R) - 4 p.m.
Separation (R) - 2:25, 5:10, 7:50.
Fast and the Furious (PG-13) - 4:20, 7.
* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.