Saturday movies

  • Updated

Saturday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Copshop (R) - 1:15, 3:50, 6:25, 9.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 12:15, 2:50, 5:25, 8.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (PG-13) - 3:15 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (PG-13) - 6:30 p.m.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Candyman (R) - 12:30, 3, 5:25, 7:50, 10:15.

Copshop (R) - 11:30, 2:15, 5, 7:45, 9, 10, 10:30.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 11:40, 2:20, 5, 6, 7:40, 10:20.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 1:15, 4:10, 7:05, 10:10.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 12:20, 3:30, 6:45, 9:50.

Malignant (R) - 11:20, 2:05, 4:55, 7:45, 10:30.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 11:45, 2:25, 5:05, 7:30.

Queenpins (R) - 11:25, 2:10, 4:50, 7:35, 10:20.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 11:20, noon, 12:45, 2, 2:30, 3:15, 4, 4:45, 5:15, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15, 8:30, 9, 9:45, 10:25.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) - 1:30, 8.

Desert Sky Cinema

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

Copshop (R) - 2, 4:30, 7.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 1:30, 4, 6:30.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 1:30, 4, 6:30.

Malignant (R) - 1:30, 7.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 1, 3.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 4:15, 6:40.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Candyman (R) - 7:40, 10:15.

Copshop (R) - 1:35, 4:25, 6:30, 7:15, 8:30, 9:20, 10:10.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 12:30, 3:25, 7, 8:10, 9:50.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 12:45, 3:45, 7:10, 8, 10:15.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 12:20, 3:50, 7, 10:10.

Malignant (R) - 1:10, 4:05, 7:20, 10:20.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 12:05, 2:40, 5:10.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 11:55, 12:15, 12:55, 1:20, 1:45, 2:10, 2:35, 3, 3:25, 3:35, 4:10, 4:35, 5, 5:50, 6:15, 6:40, 7:05, 7:30, 7:50, 8:15, 8:40, 9:05, 9:30, 10.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) - 5:25 p.m.

Show Me the Father (PG) - 1:25, 4:15, 6:50, 9:25.

Alpinist (PG-13) - 1:40, 4:20, 6:55, 9:40.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Candyman (R) - 2:15, 4:50, 7:25, 9:55.

Copshop (R) - 2:05, 4:45, 6:35, 7:30, 9:15, 10:10.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 1:15, 2, 3, 3:50, 4:40, 6:25, 7:15, 8:15, 9:05, 9:50.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 1:55, 4:40, 7:25, 10:10.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 9:15.

Malignant (R) - 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15.

Paw Patrol (G) - 1:55, 4:15.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 1:35, 2:15, 4:40, 5:20, 7:45, 8:30.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 3:35, 6:45, 9:55.

Show Me the Father (PG) - 1:30, 3:55, 6:20, 8:45.

Small Engine Repair (R) - 5:35 p.m.

Suicide Squad (R) - 3:05, 6:10.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 S. Houghton Road

1-888-407-9874

Candyman (R) - 3:15, 5:45, 8:15, 10:45.

Copshop (R) - 11, 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 11:45, 2:30, 5:15, 8, 10:45.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 10, 1, 4, 7:15, 10:15.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 10:45, 12:15, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.

Malignant (R) - 11, 2, 5, 7:45, 10:45.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 10 a.m.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 11:30, noon, 2:45, 3:15, 6, 6:30, 9:15, 9:45.

Gateway 12

Cinemark Century

770 N. Kolb Road

1-800-CINEMARK

Black Widow (PG-13) - 1:15, 4:15, 7:20.

Cruella (PG-13) - 12:30, 3:30, 6:30.

Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 12:25, 3, 5:30, 7:50.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 12:50, 4:05, 7:15.

Gully Rowdy (NR) - 12:45, 3:55, 7.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 1, 4:10.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 12:35, 2:50, 5:05, 7:25.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 1:30, 4:30, 7:30.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - noon, 2:35, 5:10, 7:45.

Spirit Untamed (PG) - 12:10, 2:35, 4:50, 7:05.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - noon, 2:30, 5, 7:30.

Forever Purge (R) - 7:40 p.m.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 12:15, 2:40, 5:15, 7:45.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Big Trouble in Little China (PG-13) - 10 p.m.

Blue Bayou (R) - 10:45, 4, 7.

My Name Is Pauli Murray (PG-13) - 11:15, 1:30, 7:30.

Prisoners of the Ghostland (NR) - 1:45, 7:15, 9:45.

Lost Leonardo (PG-13) - 2, 4:30.

Nowhere Inn (NR) - 11, 4:45, 10:15.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

Copshop (R) - 11:25, 2:15, 5, 7:45.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 11:30, 2:10, 4:50, 6:30, 7:30.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 1:20, 4:10, 7:50.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 12:30, 3:40, 6:50.

Malignant (R) - 1:50, 4:45, 7:40.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 11:35, 2, 4:30, 6:55.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 11:45, 12:20, 12:55, 2:05, 2:55, 3:30, 4:05, 4:40, 5:15, 6:05, 6:40, 7:15, 7:35.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) - 1:30 p.m.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Candyman (R) - 11:15, 1:55, 4:35, 7:10, 9:50.

Cinderella (PG) - 10:30, 1:25, 4:30.

Copshop (R) - 10:30, 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 10:30, 1:15, 4, 6:45, 7:25, 9:30, 10:10.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 1:35, 4:40, 7:40, 10:40.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 12:50, 4:05, 7:20, 10:35.

Malignant (R) - 11, 2, 4:55, 7:50, 10:45.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 10:40, 11:10, 1:40, 4:10, 6:40.

Queenpins (R) - 10:50, 1:50, 4:45, 7:45, 10:40.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 10:55, 11:25, 11:55, 12:25, 12:45, 2:15, 2:45, 3:15, 3:45, 4, 5:15, 5:30, 5:45, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:15, 7:35, 8:30, 8:45, 9, 9:20, 9:45, 10:15, 10:30, 10:45.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) - 10:30, 1:45, 5, 8:15.

Show Me the Father (PG) - 11:45, 2:25, 5:10, 7:50, 10:25.

Card Counter (R) - 10:30, 1:25, 4:25, 7:30, 10:30.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Candyman (R) - 11:15, 1:45, 7:30, 10:15.

Copshop (R) - noon, 3, 6, 8:30.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 12:45, 3:30, 6:30, 9.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 11, 4, 7, 9:30.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 11:15, 2:15, 5:15, 8:30.

Malignant (R) - 11:30, 3:40, 6:45, 9:55.

Respect (PG-13) - 12:30, 2:30.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:15, 1:50, 4:15, 5, 8:10, 9:45.

Card Counter (R) - 11:45, 2:45, 5:30, 8:25.

Night House (R) - 5:45 p.m.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Copshop (R) - 12:10, 2:40, 5:20, 8.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 1:10, 3:40, 4, 6:10, 8:40.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (PG-13) - 3 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (PG-13) - 6:30 p.m.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

