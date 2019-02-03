Showers are expected to remain in the Tucson area, with the chance of rain at 90 percent, throughout Sunday as it tapers off on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Scattered showers are expected to continue into Monday as the chance of rain diminishes to 40 percent.
The high temperature for Sunday is expected around 63 degrees, then cooling off for a low of 51 degrees on Monday morning. Monday's high is also expected to be 63 degrees.
A chance of rain continues to be in the forecast for the next couple of days until Wednesday with highs in the 60s and getting cooler towards the middle of the week.