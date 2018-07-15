Buy Now

It is a soupy Sunday morning in Tucson as a summer storm, as seen from the 22nd Street Overpass, takes its time moving through the city. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue, according to the National Weather Service.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

It's wash, rinse, repeat, as a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms is expected to continue late Sunday into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. 

There is a chance of thunderstorms continuing with a 40 percent chance of rain through Tuesday night, the weather service said. 

The highs for Monday through Wednesday is expected to be in the mid-90s with lows in the mid-70s later this week.

The weather caused the cancellation of such events as 2nd Saturdays Downtown Tucson, according to Facebook.  

