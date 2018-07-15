It's wash, rinse, repeat, as a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms is expected to continue late Sunday into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a chance of thunderstorms continuing with a 40 percent chance of rain through Tuesday night, the weather service said.
The highs for Monday through Wednesday is expected to be in the mid-90s with lows in the mid-70s later this week.
The weather caused the cancellation of such events as 2nd Saturdays Downtown Tucson, according to Facebook.