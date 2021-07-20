Schools should be able to quarantine in some cases, Arizona's health director says

With the spread of the more highly contagious delta variant of the virus, the guidance is again under review, which could result in recommendations for greater use of quarantines, Christ said.

“One of the things that we’re talking about here at the department is, with how transmissible it is, that all close contacts should be quarantined potentially,’’ said Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“That’s something that we’re working through right now because we want kids in school. We want to be able to use that as a tool but we want to be able to use it sparingly and work to implement other strategies to prevent spread.’’

Several school districts and health departments already were resisting Ducey’s directive, arguing that the question on the use of quarantines for unvaccinated students is beyond the governor’s authority.

Christ did not address what Ducey has ordered. But she said the policies and guidance of her department, including the use of quarantine for unvaccinated people who have been exposed, have not changed since the letter from the governor’s office went out to school districts.

She said any across-the-board ban on quarantines is not the right way to go.