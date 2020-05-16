Scientific fight over treasured serpent sculpture ensnares Arizona researcher

In October 2018, a New York trial court declared the action “frivolous” and dismissed it on the grounds that Trepel waited too long to file it.

The state appellate court unanimously upheld that decision on May 7, ruling that even if the lawsuit had been filed in a timely fashion, New York has no jurisdiction over claims made against an agency of another state.

Lenci said Trepel, now in his early 90s, could try to convince New York’s highest court to hear his case, but he faces an uphill climb based on the two lower-court rulings.

“He can try. I don’t think he will succeed,” Lenci said.

Trepel, who has homes in Florida and New York City, could not be reached for comment.

Messages left for his attorneys were not returned.

When contacted by the Star on Wednesday, Hodgins said he would be delighted to talk about the case, but he couldn’t discuss it without approval from the university’s general counsel.

Science denied or science delayed?

As celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is fond of saying, “The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe in it.”