Sean Chapman, prominent Tucson attorney, dies at 58 of cancer

Sean Chapman, a pillar of the Tucson law community, died on June 26. He was 58.

He died of multiple myeloma, a form of cancer, of which he was diagnosed in June 2010.

Chapman argued on both sides of the courtroom, as a prosecutor and a defense attorney.

He earned his law degree from the University of Arizona in 1988. In the early 1990s, he served as a Pima County public defender before becoming an assistant U.S. attorney in 1997 and then a private defense attorney in 2004.

“He did an excellent job in whatever setting he was in. I think that’s going to be his lasting legacy,” said U.S. District Court Judge Raner Collins. “It was amazing to watch his growth in professionalism, how hard he worked for his clients, and how much he cared about the law.”

As a private defense attorney, Chapman argued a string of high-profile cases in recent years.

In 2018, for example, two juries sided with Chapman’s defense of Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz, who was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter and second-degree murder after Swartz shot and killed a Mexican teen through the border fence at Nogales.