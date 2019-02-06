Officials are on day two of searching for a man who got lost while hiking in Madera Canyon.
The man called around 4 p.m. Tuesday and reported he was lost, according to Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada. Shortly after, the office sent out a search-and-rescue team.
Estrada said falling snow covering up the man's tracks has complicated the search. The cold weather also plays a factor in the urgency of the search.
"We're vigorously looking for him, obviously," Estrada said.
He said the man's vehicle was found at the Madera Canyon visitor's parking lot and is registered in Ohio, but it's still possible the man is a Tucson resident.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Forest Service are assisting in the search.
James Allerton, a PCSD spokesman, said the department's search and rescue team is supporting the effort, primarily in Santa Cruz County's jurisdiction. Allerton also said the man is reportedly in his 50s.
Authorities are not currently releasing the lost hiker's identity. No other details were released.