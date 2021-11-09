 Skip to main content
Search on for hit-and-run driver
alert

Lorenzo Ramirez

 Courtesy Marana Police Department

Marana Police are looking for a white Dodge pickup truck or SUV they say fled after hitting a pedestrian Saturday evening, leaving the man in critical condition.

Officers responded to calls of a hit-and-run on the westbound on-ramp to Interstate 10 about 6:25 p.m. and found Lorenzo Ramirez, 35, critically injured. Ramirez remained was still hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday, police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Marana Police Department, (520) 382-2000.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

