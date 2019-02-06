Officials are on day two of searching for a man who got lost while hiking in Madera Canyon.
Joe Smallwood, 82, called around 4 p.m. Tuesday and reported he was lost, according to Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada. Shortly after, the office sent out a search-and-rescue team.
Estrada said falling snow covering up Smallwood's tracks has complicated the search. The cold weather also plays a factor in the urgency of the search.
"We're vigorously looking for him, obviously," Estrada said.
He said Smallwood's vehicle was found at the Madera Canyon visitor's parking lot and is registered in Ohio. Smallwood lives between Tucson and Ohio. His son lives in Ohio and told officials he spoke with his father on Monday and that the older man is a frequent hiker, Estrada said.
The sheriff said the last GPS signal picked up from Smallwood's phone was 1 mile west of Josephine Saddle trail.
Officials in Pima County, Sahuarita and Green Valley are all assisting in the search, by air and foot, as well as volunteers with the Southern Arizona Rescue Association.