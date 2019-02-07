Seating for a Green Valley town hall featuring vocal proponents of building a new border wall on private property will be limited, organizers have confirmed.
The We Build the Wall-sponsored event on Friday is expected to include former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, former Colorado congressman Tom Tancredo and Brian Kolfage, the triple-amputee veteran who began a $1 billion GoFundMe campaign to privately fund a wall.
Despite previously saying the event would be open to the public, it will only be open to members of the Quail Creek Republican Club and their guests.
The group has set up an online store to bolster its fundraising efforts, which Kolfage told Politico could raise $100 million to build over 30 miles of new border wall in the project’s first year.