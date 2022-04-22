Second red flag warning issued this week in southeastern Arizona

Windy weather continues in southeastern Arizona as a wind advisory and a red flag warning have been issued by the National Weather Service on Friday.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, a red flag warning has been issued in areas like Tucson, Green Valley and Nogales, the NWS said. In Benson, Sierra Vista and Bisbee, both a wind advisory and red flag warning was issued.

Since Friday’s weather conditions will lead to high fire danger, the NWS advises the community to avoid using charcoal grills, don’t drag a tow chain and don’t drive or park in grassy areas.

A red flag warning was issued in southeastern Arizona earlier this week, with various brush fires following it.

On Wednesday, the Camino Fire in Cochise County was mapped at 750 acres, a Facebook post from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said. The fire was started due to dragging tow chains along State Route 181, causing at least 10 separate fires.

One primary structure was destroyed along with one secondary, the Department of Forestry and Fire Management said. Evacuations were lifted on Wednesday and the highway remains open.

The Bisbee Fire started late Monday night and closed Highway 80 for hours, the Department of Forestry and Fire Management said. The fire was human caused and the ignition source is unknown at this time.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management reported on Thursday that crews remain engaged in full suppression activities with minimal heat on the fire. The fire is approximately 13 acres with no containment to report on Thursday.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

