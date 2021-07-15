Secretary of Ed visits with Tohono O'odham education leaders and students

Improving educational opportunities was at the forefront of a visit by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to Tohono O’odham Community College, where he heard from students and education leaders and spoke about federal agendas that would invest in all students as well as tribal colleges and universities.

“We know the pandemic has made worse gaps that existed and challenges that existed across our country,” said Cardona, who was joined by Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva on July 15. “And we have more work ahead to not only address those issues but to do right by our students and give them more opportunity than ever before.”

The Build Back Better agenda includes three parts, only one of which has been passed so far. The American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in March was the first part. That $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill included up to $1,400 checks for individuals and $250 to $300 monthly child tax credits that started going out to eligible families today.

Significant help vowed for tribes

The other two parts of the plan focus funding on infrastructure, jobs, education, health care and child care.

The plan includes measures to support working families and youth and will also have a significant impact on tribal nations, Cardona says, including: