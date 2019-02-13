lights and sirens
A man was seriously injured when hit by a vehicle on Tucson's north side Wednesday night, police say.

At about 9:15 p.m., Tucson police officers were called to the pedestrian collision at Stone Avenue and Alturas Street, near Grant Road.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.

Southbound Stone Avenue was shut down between Grant and Alturas due to the crash investigation. 

The driver remained on scene.

No additional information has been released.

