A man was seriously injured when hit by a vehicle on Tucson's north side Wednesday night, police say.
At about 9:15 p.m., Tucson police officers were called to the pedestrian collision at Stone Avenue and Alturas Street, near Grant Road.
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Southbound Stone Avenue was shut down between Grant and Alturas due to the crash investigation.
The driver remained on scene.
No additional information has been released.